Obituary: Thomas Phillips Wagner

Thomas Phillips Wagner, 83, of Three Rivers, passed away Friday, November 10, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born August 29, 1940 in Three Rivers, the son of Logan S. and Mary Aletha (Phillips) Wagner, and graduated with the Class of 1958 from Three Rivers High School, where he played catcher on the Wildcats’ baseball team.

Thomas worked at the A&P Grocery Store in Three Rivers, Bridgman, Benton Harbor, Niles and Kalamazoo where he was store manager. He also managed the Village Market in Centreville.

On June 2, 1979, he married Bethany Reed in Portage.

A community-minded man, Thomas was a past member of the Centreville Lions Club and lifetime member of the Three Rivers Elks Lodge. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and bowling.

He had a great sense of humor, enjoyed picking on people in a good-natured way. Spring, summer and fall would find him sitting in the sun and riding his lawn mower, mowing even if the yard didn’t really need mowed. He loved going to Dad’s Place for breakfast whenever he had the chance.

Remaining to cherish Thomas’ memory are his wife, Bethany Wagner; sons, Thomas P. Wagner Jr., Ryan (Dana) Wagner, and Anthony Wagner; daughters, Ronda (Michael) Rose, Malynda (Neal) Mead, and Caitlin (Sean) Rose; special friend, Kay Weaver; and his much-loved dogs, Sophie and Hope. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by two brothers, Richard Lakey and Sam Wagner. Also preceding him were his grandparents, several aunts, uncles, two nieces, a nephew and a granddaughter.

In accordance with family wishes, cremation will be conducted; no services are planned. He will be laid to rest in Riverside Cemetery.

Donations in Thomas’ memory may be directed to the American Kidney Fund (https://www.kidneyfund.org/ways-give). Envelopes are available at Hohner Funeral Home.

