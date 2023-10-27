Obituary: Timothy Bruce Davis

Timothy Bruce Davis, 64, of White Pigeon, died peacefully at home, Tuesday, October 17, 2023 in his residence.

His life began March 24, 1959 in Niles, Michigan.

Tim was a Harley-Davidson enthusiast and a music lover, especially Elvis Presley.

Tim will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by two daughters, Toniele Davis, Jamie Sue Davis; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; his mother, Cindra L. Mikel; one brother, Jeffrey Davis; one sister-in-law, Julie Davis; one step-sister, Connie Lego; and one step-brother, Larry Mikel.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Michelle Davis; and his dad, Bobbie Mikel.

Family and friends will gather Saturday, October 21, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis. The funeral service will be Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home with the Reverend Charlie Keller officiating.

Tim will be laid to rest beside family following a Graveside service Monday, October 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in Edwardsburg Cemetery in Edwardsburg, Michigan.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis.