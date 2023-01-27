Obituary: Verlyn Leonard Borton

Verlyn Leonard Borton, 89, of Three Rivers, Michigan, passed away on January 9, 2023, at Beacon Pointe in Richland, Michigan.

Verlyn was born October 14, 1933, in Vicksburg, Michigan to Leonard and Erma (Martin) Borton. He was the youngest of seven and the only boy. Verlyn grew up helping on the family farm. Verlyn graduated from Vicksburg High School in 1951. Soon after graduation he met the love of his life while working on the Donald and Ruth Fritz farm where he was introduced to their eldest daughter, Marilyn. The couple was married on June 19, 1954; a union that lasted for 66 years until Marilyn’s passing in 2020.

When Verlyn was drafted into the Army, the couple moved to Fort Hood, Texas. While there, their son, Rodney, was born. After the family moved back to Michigan, Verlyn was employed at various manufacturing companies, culminating with a long career at the GM Fisher Body plant in Comstock, Michigan. His interests included gardening, fishing, travel, music, and rescuing the occasional stray cat.

Verlyn was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn; parents, Leonard and Erma Borton; sisters and brother-in-laws, Wanda and David Burris, Ardith and Earl Metty, Everett Denning, Marilynn and Jack Sawyer, Dolores and Francis (Lavern) Smith; sister-in-laws and brother-in-law, Mary Jo Walker, Shirley and John Moe, and Carol Buyce; and life-long friend, Earl Combs.

Verlyn is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Rodney Borton and Debra Ball-Borton; sisters and brother-in-law, Fern Denning, Charlyn and Wallace Matthies; special life-long friends Carol, Suzie, and Robbie Combs; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to the staff and residents at Beacon Pointe for their kindness and care.

A private graveside service was held at the North Fulton Cemetery on January 13, 2023.

A memorial gathering to celebrate the lives of both Marilyn and Verlyn (as Marilyn’s service was postponed due to the pandemic) will be held for family and friends at noon on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the McCowen & Secord Funeral Home, located at 409 South Main Street in Vicksburg, Michigan. A luncheon will follow at 2 p.m.

