Obituary: Verna Joy Carroll

A Celebration of Life for Verna Joy Carroll of Lawton will be held Saturday, March 11, at 11 a.m. at Lawton Evangelical Church. A time for family visitation will precede the service starting at 9:30 a.m. and will continue with a luncheon following the service. Joy will be placed to rest during a private family service at Oak Grove Cemetery, Lawton.

Joy, 72, died unexpectedly at her home, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. She was born March 8, 1950, in Aurora, IL, to the late Vernon Worthel and Zela (Whelchel) Worthel who raised Joy and her six siblings in Naperville, IL. On July 12, 1975, Joy married Stephen Carroll in Naperville, IL. One month later, Steve and Joy moved to Lawton, where they raised their three children and began serving in their church and community.

Joy was a loving devoted Christian, wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed sewing, gardening, golfing, spending time with family and serving others. Her love for children extended beyond her own children as she was a daycare provider before devoting herself to volunteering at the Lawton Elementary School for several years and later becoming an employee for Lawton Community Schools for eight years. In 1999, she was recognized for her volunteer work by being named the Lawton Woman Volunteer of the Year. She continued her passion for kids by volunteering at Edwardsburg Public Schools and in 2016, was formally recognized for her volunteer efforts there.

Joy is survived by her husband, Steve, her beloved daughter, Valarie (Mark) Forshee of Mattawan; two dear sons, Edward (Erin) Carroll of Overland Park, KS, and Joshua (Emily) Carroll of Edwardsburg, MI; and 11 adored grandchildren, Austin, Logan (Garnet), Braxtyn, Elizabeth, Catherine, Lauryn, Oliviah, Isla, Asher, Eloise, and Brooklyn. Joy’s cherished six siblings also survive, Nancy Worthel, Lee (Serena) Worthel, Diane Vodicka, Terry Frey, Sally (Zygmont) Krauze, and Peggy (Tim) Swift.

