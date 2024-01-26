Obituary: Walton James “Jim” McCally

Walton James “Jim” McCally – Born October 4, 1938 to Grace Ellen (White) McCally and Walton Andrew “Hank” McCally in Three Rivers, Mich., and was raised there, where he excelled playing baseball as a pitcher and graduated from Three Rivers High School in 1957.

He passed away at Edgewood Health and Rehabilitation on January 19, 2024 at the age of 85 due to complications from a series of strokes. Jim was preceded in death by his infant son, Stephen, father Walton “Hank”, brother David, mother Grace, son-in-law Donald English, and daughter Alicia “Missy” (McCally) English.

Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Janice “Jan” (Wolfe) McCally; daughters Laura McCally, Christine (McCally) Sutton (Brian), and April (McCally) Stevens (Craig); step-children Karen (Haifley) Nozicka (Greg), Rick Haifley (Rosetta), Brent Haifley (Sarah), and Todd Haifley (Teresa); 13 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and a nephew.

An avid car fanatic, Jim, was well-suited for his career at General Motors and United Auto Workers (UAW) suppliers, where he spent 25 years. He was a proud UAW union member and eventually UAW retiree.

He enjoyed getting together with his classmates for coffee, spending time with family, reading magazines about the latest vehicles and auto technology, doing word searches, taking long drives, reading the daily newspaper especially about politics, auto industry news and sports, taking walks, watching sports including his favorite teams the Detroit Lions, Norte Dame, University of Kentucky, Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Tigers, and the Chicago Cubs. He also enjoyed home cooked meals his wife Jan prepared him, and was well-known for his love of coffee and dress clothes.

Jim and Jan spent their married lives in both Michigan and Indiana, before moving back to Three Rivers, Mich. in 2018, to spend their golden years surrounded by family, along with their spoiled cat Sandy, after his retirement.

No public memorial services will be offered per Jim’s request, instead, the family will follow his wishes to go roller skating as a celebration of life instead. His cremated remains will be scattered in the spring during a private, family ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be sent to the American Heart Association in Jim’s memory.

To share stories and memories about Jim, please visit Ray Funeral Services.

