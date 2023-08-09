Obituary: Wanda May Bergstrom

Wanda May Bergstrom, age 88, passed away on August 2, 2023 at Laurel Oaks of South Haven. She was born on December 27, 1934 to Orville E. and Eva (DeBack) Ketchum in Kalamazoo, Michigan. She graduated from Allegan High School in 1952. She married the love of her life, Oscar Bergstrom on July 10, 1959 at the United Methodist Church in Allegan, Michigan. They enjoyed 59 happy years of marriage until Oscar’s passing on January 12, 2019.



Wanda attended the Glenn United Methodist Church where she served several years as organist. In her younger years, she enjoyed golfing, bowling, square dancing and snowmobiling.



She is survived by brother-in-law, James Bergstrom, sisters-in-law, Christy Kozlowski and Carol (Butch) Noykos and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are her cousins and several lifelong friends. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband, Oscar, brother Ralph and special friend, Kim Lynch.



Visitation will be on Friday, August 18 at 10:30 a.m. at the Glenn United Methodist Church. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Philip F. Harrington and Rev. Christina Fleming officiating. Memorials may be made to the Glenn United Methodist Church: 1395 Blue Star Highway, South Haven, MI 49090 or to the Al-Van Humane Society: P.O. Box 421, South Haven, MI 49090. Wanda’s final resting place will be at McDowell Cemetery in Casco Township.



