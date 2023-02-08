Obituary: William “Bill” Schmidt

William “Bill” Schmidt, 87, of Euless, TX, passed away Friday, Jan.20, 2023, at Heartis Mid Cities Senior Living. He was born April 19, 1935, in Paw Paw, the son of Stanley and Victoria Schmidt.

He grew up on a farm alongside three siblings, Robert, Edward, and Marian. Raised in the Catholic church, Bill was baptized at St. Mary Catholic Church. He graduated from Paw Paw High School in 1953, where he met the love of his life, Jean Woodman. The two grew close after high school and were married on Sept. 7, 1957.

That same year Bill was recruited into the Michigan State Police, where he held positions at several posts across southeast Michigan before retiring as detective sergeant at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport after 25 years of service. Throughout his tenure with the MSP, he also worked several side jobs to support their growing family. He started a second career in 1982 with American Airlines Corporate Security Department which required the family to relocate to Texas. After another distinguished career of 20 years and travels around the world, he retired from American Airlines in 2002. Both careers provided lifelong friendships that Bill treasured.

Bill continued his spiritual life at St. Michael Catholic Church in Bedford, where he served in many ways. Most notably was his service through the Church’s hospital ministry. These roles deepened his Catholic faith and allowed him to touch the lives of countless others.

In addition to being a dedicated and loving husband and father, Bill enjoyed fishing, repairing cars, and yard work. His fishing interest provided many fond memories and fun adventures. His car collection included several station wagons, a VW Beetle, a Ford Mustang convertible, and many more. Bill was also well-known for helping others with projects and in their time of need.

He is survived by his wife, Jean, of 65 years; daughters, Sharon Rosen of New Market, MD, Suzanne (Blake) Bailey of Southlake, TX, and Marie (Anthony) Deande of Euless, TX; son, Joe (Carrie) Schmidt of Kalona, IA; and daughter-in-law, Judy Schmidt of Wyandotte, MI. Bill’s legacy is carried on through 15 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many well-loved nieces, nephews, and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings; son, William, Jr. (2014); and son-in- law, Richard Rosen (2019).

