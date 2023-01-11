Obituary: William Scott Conklin

William Scott Conklin, 61, of Lawrence, passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at his home. He was born Dec. 8, 1961, in Paw Paw, the son of William Glenn Conklin and Fern Elizabeth (Crippen) Conklin.

Scott was raised in Lawrence and graduated from Lawrence High School Class of 1980. Following his graduation, he enlisted in the Army and served 20 years until his retirement. He then attended barber school in Kalamazoo and opened Mr. C’s Barber Shop in Lawrence, which he was still operating. Throughout his life, Scott was very involved in his community and believed in giving back and helping others. He coached varsity baseball for Lawrence High School for many years. Some of Scott’s many hobbies and interests included hunting, bowling, golfing and his favorite Michigan sports teams, the Tigers, Lions and Wolverines.

Scott is survived by his mother, Fern (Crippen) Conklin of Lawrence; his longtime life partner, Karen King of Lawrence; three sons, William Scott (Ashley) Conklin II of Mattawan, Kevin (Jessica) Conklin of Gilbert, AZ, and Derek Conklin of Kalamazoo; eight grandchildren; two sisters, Terrie Oliver and Kyle Conklin; and one brother, Rodney (Darlene) Conklin.

Scott was preceded in death by his father, William Glenn Conklin.

Family and friends are invited to visit Saturday, Jan. 14, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Lawrence United Methodist Church, 122 S. Exchange St., Lawrence, where a funeral service will be held at noon. Burial will follow at Hill Cemetery, Lawrence.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Hess Eastman Post 174, Lawrence.

