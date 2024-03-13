Ms. Millie P. Thomas, 81 of Lafayette, AL passed away Saturday, February 24, 2024 at Arbor Springs Health and Rehab in Opelika, AL.

Public Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2024 from 1:00 PM CST until 6:00 PM CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel, Lafayette, AL.

Ms. Thomas will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the funeral service.

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2024, 1:00 PM CST at Friendship #2 Baptist Church, Lafayette, AL. Pastor Curtis Spidell, Officiating. Reverend Tommy Carwell, Eulogist

Interment will follow funeral service in Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery, Lafayette, AL.

Millie leaves cherished memories to: three sons, Willie Linson of Opelika, AL, Willie (Tammy) Thomas of Notasulga, AL and Michael (Crystal) Thomas of Alabama; three daughters, Betty (Wayne) Presley of Atlanta, GA, Jacquline (Kenneth) Littleton of Opelika, AL, and Shirley (Johnathan) Baptiste of McDonough, GA; six brothers, Rosevelt (Annie) Carwell, Bobby Carwell, Doye Carwell, William (Eyvonne) Carwell, Jimmy (Aretta) Carwell, and James Carwell all of Lafayette, AL; five sisters, Geneva Brewer, Susie (Ennis) King, Judy (Bobby) Thomas, Elizabeth Caldwell all of Lafayette, AL and Juanita Hughley of Dalton, GA; twenty grandchildren; three special grandchildren, Shakita (David) Blunt, Travontez Thomas, and Shirley Danielle Thomas, who was also her caregiver; 54 great grandchildren; special nieces, Carolyn (Tink) Carwell, Latrice (Apple) Walton, and Benita Nelson; special nephews, Anthony ( Cold Chillin) Boyd and Michael (Mike Mike) Heard; special cousins, Aaron Willean Shealey, Charles Shealey, Priscilla Boyd, Marion Vines, Dynette Copeland, Lavern Truitt, Ola Mae Holloway, Teresa Vines, and Rayford Perry; two bonus daughters, Kimberly (John) Wright and Juanita Dixon; two bonus granddaughters, Venita Gilbert and Shiria Lewis; special family friend, Charles Thomas; best friend, Julie (Squirt) Thomas; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

