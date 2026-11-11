OPS introduces new approach to elementary grading

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

OTSEGO—Learning to ride a bicycle takes practice.

Some children are developing the basics. Others can pedal with someone alongside to help. And eventually, they’re ready to ride independently.

Otsego Public Schools is using that familiar progression to help families understand a new approach to reporting elementary students’ academic progress.

The district’s standards-based grading system, which serves students in Young 5’s through fifth grade, was part of the discussion during this week’s parent-teacher conferences—the first conferences held under the new system.

The transition began in spring 2026, with teachers and administrators continuing that work this fall.

“Standards-Based Grading is designed to give teachers and families a better understanding of how the student is progressing toward grade-level state learning standards,” Julie Farmer, the district’s director of PreK/Elementary Instruction & Curriculum, wrote in a message to elementary families ahead of conferences.

The approach reports students’ progress on specific skills and learning standards using a three-point scale.

A score of 1 means a student is developing the foundational skills needed to meet grade-level expectations. The student receives targeted support and practice to help build those skills.

A 2 indicates the student understands the skill but still needs support to demonstrate it consistently. That might include reminders, prompts or additional guidance.

A 3 means the student is meeting grade-level expectations and can demonstrate the skill accurately and independently.

The bicycle illustrations in the district’s family information packet show those stages: developing basic skills, practicing with assistance and riding independently.

But families shouldn’t interpret the numbers as substitutes for traditional letter grades.

According to the district’s frequently asked questions, a 3 does not translate to an A. It means a student is meeting expectations for the particular skill being assessed.

Likewise, a 1 or 2 identifies a skill for which the student needs additional support. The packet explains that students may move from a 1 to a 3 during the school year as their understanding and independence grow.

“This approach gives students a clearer understanding of what they are expected to learn, helps them take ownership of their progress, and gives families a better picture of their child’s strengths, areas for growth, and learning throughout the school year,” Farmer wrote.

Teachers determine scores by considering multiple sources of information, including classroom practice, assessments, progress checks and daily observations.

The emphasis is on what a student currently understands and can do independently, rather than the result of a single test or assignment.

The new report cards also separate academic achievement from work habits, behavior and participation.

Those habits remain important and are reported separately so families can see both how their child is engaging in the classroom and how the child is progressing academically.

The sample report card provided to families lists individual learning standards, along with space to record progress during each trimester. A blank box means the particular skill was not assessed during that trimester.

Families may also see differences in when standards are addressed. According to the packet, English language arts and math standards typically extend across multiple trimesters, while most science and social studies standards are taught and completed within a single trimester.

Throughout the information provided to families, the district emphasizes that a score describes a student’s current progress.

“A score determines where your child is right now … not their potential,” the packet states. “Families and teachers will work together to celebrate your child’s growth and plan the next steps.”

Additional information about the grading system is available at www.otsegops.org/standardsbasedgrading.