Ordinance that allows for “repurposed” farm buildings approved by Oronoko Township Board

By Kathleen Pullano

Editor

The Oronoko Township Board voted to approve Ordinance 120 to amend its zoning ordinance to allow for the use of repurposed former agricultural buildings, such as barns to be used for small businesses or storage–as a special land use, at its meeting last week.

Voting to approve the amendment were trustees Marc Kerlikowske, Tyson Keigley, Treasurer Larry Schalk, Clerk Michelle Bolin, and trustees Rich Albers and Don Damron. Supervisor Mike Hildebrand recused himself from the discussion and voting to avoid any potential conflict of interest, and the board voted to make Kerlikowske temporary chairman during the discussion and vote on the ordinance.

The amendment would allow barns or buildings no longer used for farming or agricultural purposes to be repurposed for a non-agricultural, non-residential uses such as storage or a small business.

Uses permitted in these repurposed buildings must be customary for a residential/agricultural area and NOT produce offensive noise, vibration, smoke, electrical interference, dust, odors, or heat that is detectable under normal circumstances to neighboring properties.

Also, the repurposed former agricultural buildings must maintain an appearance appropriate to a rural and agricultural setting, and no exterior modification to the building shall be permitted that alters the agricultural and rural residential character of the premises.

These agricultural buildings must have been on the property for at least 10 years, and the owner must live on the property or reside within one mile of the property containing the former agricultural building.

Zoning administrator Ryan Keough explained the need for the ordinance as some farms have been sold and the new owners have asked what the large agricultural buildings can be used for and ideas have included home occupations, storage or contractors such as landscapers who need room for their equipment. “We are just looking for ways to keep these structures useful as some of them are pretty large,” Keough said.

He noted that the need must be specific and an allowed use within the ordinance, and that it allows for “flexibility.”

The owner of the agricultural building must live within a mile of the structure, which will hopefully provide some accountability as to how it is kept up, Keough said. “We want to make sure we don’t end up with someone who is not going to keep the structure maintained.

“I am not a fan of the owner having to live within one mile of the structure,” said Kerlikowske, who regards it as too restrictive. “I get the intent, but…”

The applicant can always go before the Zoning Board of Appeals, Keough responded.

“Just because they live within a mile is no guarantee they will see that it is kept up,” Keigley said. “I don’t think one mile makes any difference.”

“There are other ways to enforce the ordinance,” said Keough, noting that residents’ main concerns during the public hearing were noise and too many people, like a wedding venue.

“The intent of the ordinance is to allow the structures to be used within the farming community,” he said.

Ordinance 120 and its restrictions were approved by the Oronoko Township Planning Commission prior to being sent to the board.

The ordinance will take effect seven days following its publication in The Journal Era.

Educational facilities

The township board voted unanimously to approve new Ordinance 119 which requires a special use permit for those who want to place educational facilities in the R-1, R-2, and R-3 zoning districts. These facilities were previously permitted by right in these residential zoning districts.

Educational facilities used to be permitted by right, now they require a special use permit. This is to eliminate the problem of people “trying to stick something into a neighborhood without the neighbors getting a say,” Keough said.

Election workers

`The board approved the election workers for the Nov. 3, 2026 General Election as recommended by Clerk Michelle Bolin: Pat Furner, chairman; Heather Kingman, Eugene Schoon, Lavonne Kroncke, co-chairman; Judy Nay, Janece Rockey, Elisa Daivs, chairman; Mary Jo Canaday, Becky Dragiewicz, Dave Nelson, co-chairman; Lisa Zelke, Larry Kingman, Jess Bowman, Alice Rasmussen, chairman; Robert Van Arsdale, Diane Taber, Deb Adams, co-chairman; Linda Keigley, and Stephanie Beasley.

In other business, the board approved an application from Surf Internet to install their system underground in the Kephart area of the township. The system is already being installed in the Village of Berrien Springs.