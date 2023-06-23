Osceola board approves updated policies

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION – The Osceola Board of Commissioners this week voted to approve the updated Job Classification/Changes policy as presented.

“It’s new policies to clarify anniversary dates that will be made on the date the new position is started as opposed to the hiring date,” commissioner Tim Michell of Marion said. “In the past, dates was based as their hire-in date. But this only affects all new jobs, once someone takes a new job position.”

In other action, the board voted to approve the EMS Policy

201.1.

“This was a state mandated issue,” Michell said. “It was per state law. We’ve been updating all of our policies, especially EMS the last two months.”

The board approved moving the Soil Erosion position to a contracted position not to exceed eight hours a week.

“It’s going to go from 20 hours to eight hours and the job description stays the same,” Michell said. “We didn’t feel there was enough work for 20 hours a week part-time so we changed it to eight.”

Commissioners approved releasing a total of five Sheriff Department Vehicles and surplus equipment to be sold at a public auction.

“Some of those vehicles sell for us,” Michell said. “If they don’t sell in a timely matter, we’ll just put them up for public auction. We lease our vehicles through Enterprise. There were a couple that were not a part of that program.”

The board approved to not renew the MTA dues at a cost of $2,500.

“In recent years, their dues were $500 a year,” Michell said. “This year they sent us an invoice for $2,500. We didn’t feel we got that much benefit from it, so we’ll just drop it.”

Commissioners approved the board chair to sign the HMEP FY22-23 Grant Agreement.

The board voted to approve the board chair to sign the HSGP FY22 Intergovernmental Agreement.