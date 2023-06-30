Osceola commissioners grant ok for EMS

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION – The OK was granted by the Osceola County Board of Commissioners at last week’s meeting to EMS to purchase

six ventilators from Boundtree Medical at a cost of $76,798.62.

“These were mass produced because of COVID,” commissioner Tim Michell of Marion said. “They’re really nice outfits. They replace two heavier bulky antiquated devices.”

Commissioners voted to approve the Total Court Services Memorandum of Understanding and GPS Agreement as presented.

The board approved the Probate/Family Court Xerox Copier Lease Agreement as presented.

Commissioners approved the board chair to sign two (2) Veterans’ Service FY23 Budget Amendments as presented.

It was decided to approve writing a letter of support for the proposed Veterans Memorial Park in Reed City.

“There’s a group of interest people planning to construct a Veterans Memorial Park in Reed City,” Michell said.

The board approved the Housing Emergency Repair Program CDBG Resolution as presented.

Michell is a member of the Meceola-Osceola Transit authority board and note theres been concern lack of coverage in Northern Oceola Counrty.