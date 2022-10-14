Osceola unemployment at 4.1 percent

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION – The unemployment figure for Osceola County in August was 4.1 percent, ranking it the 22nd lowest in the state according to recent figures announced by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget.

Livingston County had the lowest unemployment rate at 2.6 percent. Oscoda County had the highest of the state’s 83 counties at 8.2 percent.

Locally, Missaukee County was tied for 33rd at 4.5 percent. Mecosta County was 59th a 5.3 percent. Midland County was tied for 23rd at 4.2 percent.

Michigan’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate edged down by one-tenth of a percentage point between July and August to 4.1 percent, according to data released today by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget. Statewide employment inched up by 1,000, while total unemployment was reduced by 1,000, resulting in an unchanged workforce over the month.

“Michigan’s labor market continued to remain steady in August with little change in employment and unemployment,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives in a statement. “Seasonally adjusted payroll jobs advanced slightly since July.”

The jobless rate for the U.S. rose by two-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 3.7 percent.