Otsego Aquatic Center holds grand-opening celebration

A free community open swim took place during the grand opening of the Otsego Aquatic Center. (Photo provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Members of the community were invited to get a close-up look at the new Otsego Aquatic Center.

Otsego Public Schools held the official grand opening of the facility on Sunday, Dec. 10, with OPS superintendent Jeff Haase among those to address those in attendance.

Otsego Board of Education president Amy Stender, aquatics director Maggie Darnell and Otsego High School swim & dive coach Darryl Belton joined Haase in welcoming the crowd. They shared how much the new facility means to students, families and the community.

“I think about the youngest little swimmers to our senior citizens and how they’ll use this facility for generations,” Haase said. “It’s an awesome facility for students, for our staff and for our community.”

The event featured raffle prizes, tours of the facility and refreshments.

Following the grand-opening ceremony, members of the public were invited to participate in a free open swim.

Funds for the aquatic center were secured by way of a millage that passed in May 2020. Construction, which faced COVID-related delays, began in October 2021.

“Construction has taken two years, but (the new facility has) been a dream for a lot longer and now a new pool facility is a reality and it’s one of the best in the state,” the district said in a Facebook post celebrated the grand opening.

The facility opened for use on Monday, Nov. 28, as the OHS boys swim & dive team held practice there. On Wednesday, Dec. 6, the new pool hosted its first competition as the Southwest and Central Swim Conference held its annual Relays there.

“This just can’t be beat,” Belton said. “It’s amazing. It’s been a longtime coming, and in your mind, you have these visions of what it’s supposed to look like. This is 100 times better. It’s unreal.”

Winter programming for the facility includes:

AM lap swim Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6 to 7 a.m.

PM lap swim Monday through Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m.

Aqua Aerobics Monday and Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m.

Deep Water Aerobics Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m.

Private Lessons (available by appointment only with limited availability) Wednesday a.m. and Saturday a.m.

Group Lessons (more information coming soon on the district’s website)

Open Swim Wednesday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Private/Party Rentals available Saturdays between 12 and 6 p.m. (email Darnell at mdarnell@otsegops.org to reserve)

Coming soon Lifeguarding Class February 2024

Follow the OAC on Facebook and Instagram to keep up to date on programming.