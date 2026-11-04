Otsego boys place third at regionals, qualify for state

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

PORTAGE—Seven points separated the Otsego boys cross country team from the end of its season.

The Bulldogs finished on the right side of that margin.

Otsego scored 93 points at the Division 2 regional in Portage Saturday, Oct. 31, edging fourth-place Paw Paw’s 100 to secure third place and the final team berth in the state finals.

The Bulldogs will compete Saturday, Nov. 7, at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.

Plainwell finished ninth in the 15-team field with 250 points.

At the top of the standings, Vicksburg and St. Joseph each finished with 61 points. Vicksburg claimed the regional championship on the tiebreaker, while St. Joseph also advanced as the runner-up.

Otsego earned its spot by putting four runners among the top 20 and all five scorers in the top 26.

Sophomore George Whitaker led the Bulldogs, covering the 5-kilometer course in 16:32.1 to finish 14th. Junior Kaleb Koestner followed in 16th at 16:36.1.

Freshman Ethan VanHouten placed 18th at 16:53.0, with senior Gunnar Djerf next in 19th at 17:01.1.

Junior Liam Raseman completed Otsego’s scoring lineup in 26th place at 17:16.0. The Bulldogs’ five scorers finished within 43.9 seconds of one another.

Sophomore Ryan Long added a 39th-place finish at 17:39.4, while freshman Benjamin Arnsman was 51st at 17:59.1.

The result gives Otsego representation in both Division 2 state races, with the girls winning their regional championship at the same site.

For Plainwell, senior William Justice led the way with a 28th-place finish at 17:24.9.

Freshman Sean Hoffman was the Trojans’ next finisher, placing 41st at 17:42.4. Junior Wyatt Ramsey followed in 44th at 17:46.5.

Junior Landin Ramsey finished 66th at 18:36.1, while sophomore Alex Gilbert completed Plainwell’s scoring five in 71st at 18:57.9.

Sophomores Ryan Miller (75th at 19:05.9) and Liam Bryant (81st at 19:40.7) rounded out the Trojans’ regional lineup.