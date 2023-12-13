Otsego boys split pair of contests

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

NILES—A big first-half deficit proved to be too much to overcome as the Otsego boys basketball team dropped a 62-52 decision to host Niles on Friday, Dec. 9.

The Bulldogs fell behind 33-11 at halftime.

“This game was unlike any I’ve been a part of at Otsego,” said Otsego coach Matt Dennis, who has guided the Bulldogs to six straight Wolverine Conference titles. “We just couldn’t get things going in the first half and just about everything Niles did was right on cue.”

The Bulldog did fight back to narrow the gap to three points at junction in the second half. Otsego trailed 54-48 with two minutes to play.

“I loved the way our guys fought back,” Dennis said. “And while this is uncharacteristic of past teams, it’s all part of the process for this team. We will find a way to get this team to start better right away and not have to come from behind like we’ve done in all three games so far.

“The nice thing is we have good players with good attitudes who want to get better as a team. I’m confident we will play better moving forward with a few adjustments.”

Against Portage Central on Tuesday, Dec. 5, the Bulldogs posted the 48-44 win.

Blake Marks and Nick Lopez led Otsego with 15 points. Marks also had team highs of eight rebounds and six assists.

Brevin Gabos checked in with 10 points, followed by Nolan VanderRoest with nine, Jack Holmes with eight and Callum Wesseldyk with five.

“I liked how our guys won the 50/50 battle with loose balls and long rebounds,” Dennis said. “I thought both teams played well on the offensive side of the ball, but we were able to keep possessions alive and give ourselves more opportunities to score.

“I think Nick Lopez and Blake Marks have been huge for us. They both have played really well on both sides of the ball these past two games.”