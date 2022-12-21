Otsego boys upend Edwardsburg

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

EDWARDSBURG—An early 3-point barrage helped set the tone for the visiting Otsego boys basketball team in its Wolverine Conference clash with Edwardsburg on Friday, Dec. 16.

The Bulldogs knocked down four 3-pointers in the first quarter—two by Sam Bronkema—to race out to a 22-10 lead en route to the 76-51 win.

Bronkema finished with 14 points to match senior teammate Cooper Smalldon for game-high honors. Junior Jack Holmes added 11 points to give Otsego three double-digit scorers.

Blake Marks and Nolan VanderRoest went for nine and eight points, respectively, as all 11 players who suited up for the Bulldogs scored at least two points.

“Overall, I was really pleased with how we played,” Otsego coach Matt Dennis said. “Everyone was able to see the floor and all 11 players scored. Usually when you do that, it’s a good day.”

The win kept Otsego perfect on the season at 5-0.

“I think our guys are figuring out how hard we have to play to be successful,” Dennis said. “In the first couple of games, I thought we took plays off and coasted at times. Tonight, we played with a lot of focus and energy, and it showed up on the scoreboard”

Otsego’s lead remained at 12 heading to halftime, with the Bulldogs up 36-24. But a 23-point outburst in the third quarter pushed Otsego’s advantage to 20 points (59-39) at the end of three quarters.

Marks led the third-quarter charge with seven of his points, while Smalldon had five points in the frame.

The fourth quarter was more of the same, as the Bulldogs outscored the Eddies 17-12 to put the finishing touches on the win.

“When we all focus on our job, communicate and play hard, we are a pretty good team,” Dennis said.