Otsego District Library hosts ‘Charlotte’s Web’ event

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Since being released in 1952, E.B. White’s “Charlotte’s Web” has come to be recognized as a classic of children’s literature.

Not only has the book sold more than 45 million copies, but it has also inspired multiple film adaptations, including the 2006 live-action version starring Dakota Fanning and the voice work of Julia Roberts.

And now through Saturday, Jan. 20, children of all ages can immerse themselves in the barnyard and county fair featured in the book in the large program room at the Otsego District Library.

The event is part of ODL’s annual early literacy fundraiser. Proceeds go toward new material for the library’s children’s section.

“We at the Otsego District Library encourage literacy and enjoy putting out this literacy fundraising event each winter to get families excited about reading,” ODL director Andrea Estelle said. “We often see new faces at the library during this event, and by coming into play the game they also explore the library and see all the many resources that the library offers.”

As always, the event includes a life-size interactive game. This year it is a stuffed-animal tossing game that involves players taking turns making spots on a web. The player with the most spots marked at the end of the game is the winner.

“The library gets a lot of positive feedback for hosting this event during the dreary winter months when families are looking for something fun to do,” Estelle said. “We hope that everyone will invite a friend and come enjoy Charlotte’s Web.”

The event, originally scheduled to open Tuesday, Dec. 26, opened on Monday, Dec. 18, as setup was completed early.

Library hours are Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The library will be closed Saturday, Dec. 23, Monday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Jan. 1, for the holidays.

The library asks for a freewill donation to play, which will go towards new children’s materials for the library.

“The hidden details in the set really make this year’s event fun,” Estelle said. “Participants can find the troll under the goat bridge reading the story; the fox trying to sneak into the chicken coop; Wilbur selling tickets at the fair; read the words on all Charlotte’s webs; find her babies flying away; and see Templeton’s pile of wonderful words.”

This year’s event also features a Kid Corral play area where the little ones can play with a barn and tractors.

“Another fun feature of the event was a staff pie-making contest,” Estelle said. “Every library staff member submitted an artistic pie for the County Fair ‘Pie in the Sky’ Contest. The pies will be judged by a Design Street staff and awarded ribbons.”

Estelle and ODL assistant director Diane DeVries met in the fall to brainstorm ideas for this year’s event. It was DeVries who suggested “Charlotte’s Web.”

“We thought it would be fun to do a theme with farm animals, and we love to celebrate classic children’s literature,” Estelle said.

In mid-October, library staff members began contacting local businesses to inquire about sponsorships. Also at that time, supplies and donations were gathered to be used for the building of the sets included in the event.

“It took about seven days to set up this year,” Estelle said. “Volunteers and staff lend a hand on set up. Staff often make parts of the game while they work on the desk. For example, this year they cut fence pieces out of poster board and created the letters for the webs.”

Otsego Public Schools also partnered in promoting this event by having 15 classrooms read the story.

Estelle was grateful for this year’s event sponsors:

Plainwell Ice Cream Co.

Autowest of Plainwell

B & C Trophy

Cool 101 – Kalamazoo’s True Oldies Station

Tom & Diana Gilmer

Timothy K Hutchens CPA, PC

Pleune Service Company

Consumers Credit Union

Old Mill Brewpub & Grill

Mr. PC, LLC

At the Master’s Feet Discipleship Ministry

Cornell & Associates Realtors

Winkel Funeral Home | Otsego Michigan

Friends of Phyllis Ransbottom at Parker

Safari Circuits of Plainwell

The Home Depot

Honor Credit Union Plainwell

Berkshire Hathaway Realtors : Kelly Kivell

Tractor Supply Co Plainwell

Mitten Insurance Agency: Toby Esterline

SevenEast Salon

Endless Destinations, LLC

Otsego Rotary Club

Full Circle Plumbing Services

“We are thankful for all our wonderful business and individual sponsors that make this event possible,” Estelle said.

For more information about the “Charlotte’s Web” event and other activities hosted by the Otsego District Library, visit its website at otsegolibrary.org or its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OtsegoDistrictLibrary.