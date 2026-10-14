Otsego girls golf earns third straight trip to finals

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

WILLIAMSTON—Getting to the state finals has become familiar territory for the Otsego girls golf team.

But the Bulldogs aren’t satisfied with simply making the trip.

After finishing second at the Division 3 regional at Wheatfield Valley Golf Course Tuesday, Oct. 6, Otsego will compete in its third consecutive state finals Friday and Saturday, Oct. 16 and 17, at Katke Golf Course in Big Rapids.

And coach Michael Miller believes his team is ready to make the most of that opportunity.

“We are extremely excited to be heading back to the State Finals,” Miller said. “This is our third year in a row, and I think that experience is going to help us. Our girls understand what the State Finals feel like now. They know the atmosphere, they know the pressure, and most importantly, they believe they belong there.”

Otsego posted a team score of 362 at the regional, finishing just four strokes behind Lansing Catholic.

Senior Annika Quakenbush led the Bulldogs with a 77 that included three birdies and left her one stroke behind the individual winner.

Senior Malania Miller followed with a 92, while junior Hallie Prough shot a 94. Senior Madden Fitzpatrick rounded out Otsego’s four counting scores with a 99.

The performance gave the Bulldogs more than a berth in the state finals. It also provided encouragement about their ability to compete against some of the best teams in Division 3.

“Our goal isn’t just to go to State,” Miller said. “We want to go there and compete for a state championship. We know there are some outstanding teams in Division 3, but we’re one of those teams too. Finishing just four strokes behind Lansing Catholic at Regionals gives our girls confidence that when we play our game, we can compete with the best teams in the state.”

According to Miller, Otsego ranks fourth in Division 3 in the iWanamaker rankings based on each team’s eight best rounds. When all rounds are averaged, the Bulldogs rank second.

Quakenbush has been a big part of that success.

The senior ranks third individually in Division 3 based on her iWanamaker scoring average. Her 34 birdies lead the division and rank fifth statewide across all divisions, according to Miller.

She also earned medalist honors at the conference tournament for the second straight year and finished second in the overall conference standings behind Plainwell’s Ayla Jaeger.

Otsego finished second as a team in the conference, with Quakenbush, Malania Miller and junior Allissa Holmes earning All-Conference honors. Fitzpatrick received honorable mention recognition, while Prough and Ezra Smith finished just outside of All-Conference honors.

Holmes gives Otsego another experienced option in its state finals lineup after contributing throughout the season.

The Bulldogs will also bring some familiarity with Katke to the championship.

Otsego recently played a two-day event at the course, giving its players a chance to get acquainted with the layout and its fast greens before returning for the finals.

That preparation, along with the experience of the past two state appearances, has Miller looking forward to seeing what this group can accomplish.

“These girls have worked hard all season for this opportunity,” he said. “I’m extremely proud of the way they competed at Regionals. We have experience, we have confidence, and we believe in this group. Now we get the opportunity to go to Big Rapids, enjoy the experience and see what we can accomplish together.”