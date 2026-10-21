Otsego girls golf secures top-10 finish at D3 state finals

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

BIG RAPIDS—The Otsego girls golf team closed its season with a top-10 finish at the Division 3 state finals.

Sitting in 11th place after the opening round on Friday, Oct. 16, the Bulldogs moved up one spot on day two to place 10th at Katke Golf Course in Big Rapids.

Senior Annika Quakenbush also moved up the individual standings, climbing nine places on the second day to finish tied for 13th.

The Bulldogs posted a two-day team score of 807, following an opening-round 405 with a 402 on Saturday.

The tournament brought challenging conditions, with rain, wind, cold temperatures and weather delays adding to the demands of competing for a state championship.

“Through rain, wind, weather delays, and freezing temperatures, these girls pushed through it all, and we couldn’t be more proud of them,” Otsego coach Michael Miller said.

Quakenbush led Otsego with a two-day total of 177. After shooting a 91 Friday, she improved by five strokes with an 86 Saturday to move into the top 15.

Junior Allissa Holmes followed with a 192, shooting rounds of 95 and 97 to finish tied for 31st.

Senior Malania Miller placed 78th with a 220, posting rounds of 105 and 115.

Senior Madden Fitzpatrick and junior Hallie Prough each finished at 225 to tie for 83rd. Fitzpatrick improved from a 117 in the opening round to a 108 Saturday, while Prough followed a 114 with a 111.

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian won the team championship with a 721. Montague was second at 758, followed by Lansing Catholic at 762.

The state appearance was Otsego’s third consecutive trip to the finals and capped a season that included a runner-up finish in the Wolverine Conference.

The Bulldogs also finished second at their regional, shooting a 362 to finish four strokes behind Lansing Catholic and earn their place in the state field.

Quakenbush, Miller and Holmes earned All-Conference honors during the season, while Fitzpatrick received honorable mention recognition.

Quakenbush was also medalist at the conference tournament for the second consecutive year.

The finals marked the last high school competition for seniors Quakenbush, Miller and Fitzpatrick, whose contributions were recognized in the team’s season-ending message.

“Your hard work, leadership, and dedication to this program have made such a lasting impact,” Miller said.