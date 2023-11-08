One year after claiming the third Division 2 state championship in program history, the Otsego girls cross country team secured another podium finish at the 2023 State Finals on Saturday, Nov. 4.
The Bulldogs placed second to Grand Rapids Christian, with just 19 points separating the two teams.
For full story, see Page B1. (Photo provided)
Otsego girls secure runner-up honors
