Otsego girls swim & dive edges past Allegan in league dual

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

OTSEGO—The Allegan girls swim & dive team won seven of the 11 swimming events in its conference dual meet with Otsego on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

The Bulldogs, however, used their depth and a sweep of the diving competition to come away with the team victory.

Otsego edged the Tigers 83-75 in a meet that featured strong performances on both sides.

Freshman Genevieve Cooper and freshman Emma Kelley were each double winners for Allegan.

Cooper captured the 200-yard freestyle in a season-best 2:07.97, dropping more than three seconds from her previous best. She later won the 100 backstroke in 1:07.88.

Kelley took first in the 200 individual medley at 2:31.00 before winning the 100 butterfly in 1:10.02.

Senior Zoey Hammer provided another individual win for the Tigers, taking the 50 freestyle with a season-best 29.14. Hammer was also runner-up in the 100 freestyle at 1:05.00.

Otsego received individual swimming wins from Aubrey Smith, Bella Xenos and Lydia Griffith.

Smith won the 100 freestyle in 1:02.49 and added runner-up finishes in the 100 backstroke and as part of the 200 freestyle relay.

Xenos won the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:12.53 and finished second to Cooper in the 200 freestyle at 2:09.33.

Griffith added a victory in the 100 breaststroke, finishing in 1:32.37.

The Bulldogs also picked up important points in diving, with Hailey Montgomery winning with 197.05 points and Alie Bronson placing second at 190.10.

Otsego opened the meet by winning the 200 medley relay, as Smith, Griffith, Viola Garceau and Karis Slater combined for a time of 2:21.73.

Allegan, meanwhile, won the other two relays.

Cooper, Hammer, Emma Kelley and Grace Kelley won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:54.87. Emma Kelley, Ella Hilboldt, Grace Kelley and Cooper closed the meet by winning the 400 freestyle relay in 4:20.90.

Grace Kelley also recorded one of Allegan’s biggest improvements of the meet, dropping approximately seven seconds from her previous season best to finish second in the 500 freestyle at 6:19.54.

The Tigers received additional points from several of their younger swimmers.

Freshman Hilboldt placed third in the 200 and 500 freestyle events, sophomore Ella Penrod was third in the 50 freestyle and fourth in the 100 freestyle and freshman Emery Bayley finished third in both the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke.