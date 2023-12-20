Allegan County News & Union Enterprise News

Otsego High School choir hosts medieval dinner

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

The cafeteria area at Otsego High School was transformed into a medieval castle as the school’s choir department hosted a Medieval Dinner on Friday, Dec. 15, and Saturday, Dec. 16.
The evening featured a show, a full dinner and a concert of holiday songs.
During the meal, cast members would approach random guests and ask them to sing a Christmas song or tell a joke. If the guest refused–or if the performance was deemed “not good enough,” then the guest was taken to the jail for a brief stay.
Among the guests who were put in jail were (lower right from left) OHS assistant principal Tina Maxwell and OHS assistant band director Jessica Grove. (Photos provided)

