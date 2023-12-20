Otsego High School choir hosts medieval dinner

The cafeteria area at Otsego High School was transformed into a medieval castle as the school’s choir department hosted a Medieval Dinner on Friday, Dec. 15, and Saturday, Dec. 16.

The evening featured a show, a full dinner and a concert of holiday songs.

During the meal, cast members would approach random guests and ask them to sing a Christmas song or tell a joke. If the guest refused–or if the performance was deemed “not good enough,” then the guest was taken to the jail for a brief stay.

Among the guests who were put in jail were (lower right from left) OHS assistant principal Tina Maxwell and OHS assistant band director Jessica Grove. (Photos provided)

Like this: Like Loading...