Otsego Library hosts blood drive on Sept. 11

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Sept. 11, 2001, represents one of the darkest days in the history of the United States as the country found itself the victim of a terrorist attack that resulted in the destruction of the World Trade Center in New York City.

That day also brought the country together in a unique way, as people sought ways to help their fellow Americans in the aftermath of the attack. One way people chose to do this was by donating their blood.

And on the 23rd anniversary of that day, you’ll again have the opportunity to donate blood as a way of helping others.

The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at Otsego District Library on Tuesday, Sept. 11.

The drive is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and end at 4:15 p.m.

To register in advance, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1800-RED-CROSS.