By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

OTSEGO—Tony and Deb Lang didn’t have to make a trip to the Otsego District Public Library to borrow its materials.

Rather, Diane DeVries brought the materials to them.

The Otsego residents were the first recipients of the library’s new Homebound Delivery Service, which provides monthly deliveries for residents who have difficulty visiting the library themselves.

“What a joy it was to be able to bring books and other library materials directly to the homes of patrons who are no longer able to come to the library due to mobility or transportation issues,” said DeVries, the library’s community liaison and homebound delivery services coordinator.

Supported by a $10,000 Molina Healthcare grant, the free program provides monthly deliveries and pickups for qualifying residents.

The service is primarily intended for seniors, although library district residents unable to leave home independently because of age, disability or mobility limitations may qualify.

“Our goal is to ensure everyone in our community has access to library resources, regardless of their ability to travel,” library director Andrea Estelle said.

The program begins with an application and a phone conversation with library staff about the participant’s interests.

That conversation helps staff create a profile they can use to select materials suited to each person’s reading and entertainment preferences. Participants can also request specific titles or contact DeVries to adjust future deliveries.

Each delivery can include up to 10 items, with options ranging from regular and large-print books to audiobooks on CD, CD players, music CDs, DVDs and puzzles.

The library encourages participants to request more titles than they expect to read so they have alternatives if a selection doesn’t suit their interests.

Some collections are excluded because of shorter lending periods or limited availability. Those include Wi-Fi hotspots, Rising Reader and STEAM kits, magazines, newspapers and specialty audiovisual equipment such as projectors.

A library card is required, but residents who don’t have one can receive a card during the application process.

There are no delivery charges or overdue fines for homebound materials. Participants remain responsible for lost or damaged items.

DeVries makes deliveries with a second library staff member. Materials are exchanged at the door or doorstep, with staff remaining outside homes and rooms. Animals must be secured for delivery.

The grant supporting the service is part of a broader effort to help libraries address social isolation among seniors.

Molina Healthcare of Michigan and The MolinaCares Accord donated $130,000 to 22 libraries across the Lower Peninsula for pilot programs. Participating libraries have used the funding for efforts that include caregiver support, digital literacy and wellness programming.

In Otsego, a portion of the grant also supports the library’s Coffee and Conversations program, which offers seniors an opportunity to gather over coffee and snacks on the third Friday of each month at 10 a.m.

Both efforts reflect the library’s interest in helping residents stay connected.

“We want to bring the library directly to our senior patrons’ doors if they are not able to come to us,” Estelle said.

Homebound delivery will continue as grant funding remains available.

Residents interested in participating, or those seeking information for a family member, can contact DeVries at 269-694-9690 or ddevries@otsegolibrary.org.