Otsego-Plainwell Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates move to new location

Otsego-Plainwell Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Miranda Beltran and other staff members are busy settling into their new home. (Photo provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

After more than 20 years in the Masonic Lodge in downtown Otsego, the Otsego-Plainwell Area Chamber of Commerce is preparing to begin a new chapter.

The Chamber recently announced it will relocate its offices to the Otsego Museum, located at 218 N. Farmer St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the move is scheduled for 5 p.m. June 25.

For more than two decades, the Masonic Lodge served as the Chamber’s home base, hosting countless meetings, networking events, ribbon cuttings, business celebrations and community gatherings.

According to Chamber Executive Director Miranda Beltran, leaving that space brings a mix of appreciation for the past and excitement about the future.

“There is certainly a sense of gratitude and appreciation as we close this chapter,” Beltran said. “For more than two decades, the Masonic Lodge provided a home for the Chamber and served as the backdrop for countless meetings, events, partnerships and decisions that helped shape our business community.

“While it’s never easy to leave a place with so much history, there’s also a great deal of excitement about what lies ahead.”

Beltran said the move represents more than simply a change of address.

“This move represents growth, adaptability and a commitment to continually evolve alongside the businesses we serve,” she said. “The Chamber’s mission remains the same, but the way we deliver value must continue to grow with the needs of our members.”

The move to the Otsego Museum also creates a unique connection between two organizations that serve the community in different ways.

While the museum works to preserve and share the area’s history, the Chamber focuses on supporting local businesses and helping shape the community’s future.

Beltran said that connection was one of the reasons the museum felt like the right fit.

“The Otsego Museum felt like the right fit because it connects the Chamber to the heart of our community’s story,” she said. “We have tremendous respect for the history preserved there, and we see this partnership as a way to bridge our area’s past, present and future.”

The new location also offers practical benefits.

Beltran said the space is larger, more visible and more accessible than the Chamber’s previous office.

“The space is much larger in size and gives a better representation of who we are and what we represent,” she said.

She added that the museum location will provide a welcoming environment where members, residents and visitors can connect with the Chamber while also creating new opportunities for collaboration.

“We believe it will create new opportunities for collaboration and strengthen our presence within the community,” Beltran said.

The additional space also will allow the Chamber to expand how it serves members.

Beltran noted that many Chamber members are entrepreneurs, consultants, remote workers and small business owners who may not have access to a storefront, meeting space or dedicated office environment.

“Our goal is to make the Chamber a resource they can utilize for meetings, focused work time and professional collaboration,” she said. “By offering reservable office hours and workspace opportunities, we’re creating another valuable member benefit while strengthening the relationships and connections that help businesses grow and succeed.”

As the Chamber prepares to settle into its new home, Beltran said she is excited about the opportunities the move will create.

“What excites me most is the opportunity to continue building on the Chamber’s strong foundation while finding new ways to support our members and community,” she said. “We have an incredible business community filled with passionate entrepreneurs, dedicated employers and community-minded leaders.

“This move gives us a space that better supports our vision and allows us to expand how we serve.”

Although the Chamber’s address is changing, Beltran emphasized that its mission remains unchanged.

“I want our members and community to know that our commitment remains the same: advocating for local businesses, creating meaningful connections and helping our communities thrive,” she said. “The address may be changing, but our mission and dedication are stronger than ever.”

Beltran said the move is both a celebration of the Chamber’s history and an investment in its future.

“This move honors the Chamber’s history while creating new opportunities for the future,” she said. “We’re grateful to everyone who has supported us along the way, and we’re excited to continue serving the businesses and communities that make the Otsego-Plainwell area such a special place to live, work and grow.”