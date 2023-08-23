Otsego, Plainwell offer passes for athletic events

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

A new school year is upon us.

That means the Michigan High School Athletic Association fall sports season is starting up.

And a new student-pass option will allow students at Otsego High School and Plainwell High School to attend both home and away events for one price.

The new Wolverine Conference Student Pass costs $53 plus a one-time processing fee. Pass holders are eligible to attend all middle school and high school athletic events for their school as well as all away events against other league schools.

The passes—which are school-specific—can be purchased at https://wolverineconference.hometownticketing.com/embed/all.

Students must have their student ID handy when purchasing the Wolverine Conference Student Pass, as that serves as the passcode for purchase.

In addition to the Wolverine Conference Student Pass, Otsego and Plainwell each have other athletic pass/ticket options.

Otsego

OPS Student Passes: These passes are $28 and allow admission to unlimited home games for the entire 2023-24 school year. This option is only for OPS students and can only be used by the student on the purchase form. Students must have school ID at the gate.

Adults and students: Families can share this pass, which costs $53 for 10 tickets or $128 for 25 tickets.

Individual tickets: Individual tickets for middle school and high school events can be purchased for $7 each.

All pass/ticket purchases must be made online and are subject to a service fee.

Plainwell

PHS Student Pass: This option costs $25 and is good for middle school and high school home events for 6th-12th grade students.

All-Year Individual Sports Pass: For $102, one adult can attend all home events for the middle school and high school. Must be purchased by Friday, Sept. 1.

All-Year Family Pass: At $179, this pass is good for a family of up to six people. It includes all middle school and high school home contests.

Individual Fall Sports Pass: This pass, which costs $35, is good for one adult to attend all middle school and high school home events for fall sports only.

Adult On-Line Single Game Tickets: Cost is $7 for any single middle school or high school home game.

Student On-Line Single Game Tickets: Cost is $3 for any middle school or high school home athletic event.

All tickets are subject to a service fee.