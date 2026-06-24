Otsego Public Schools honors retiring staff members

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

From classrooms and athletic fields to student leadership programs, curriculum committees and extracurricular activities, 10 Otsego Public Schools employees are closing the book on their careers after decades of service to the district.

The retirees were recently recognized by the Otsego Board of Education, with district leaders reflecting on the impact each has had on students, colleagues and the broader school community.

Collectively, the group served in a variety of roles across the district, helping shape the educational experiences of thousands of students over the years while contributing to the culture and success of Otsego Public Schools.

Dan Cleypool

Throughout his career at Otsego High School, Dan Cleypool taught business, accounting and social studies while also spending time as a wrestling coach.

District leaders highlighted his passion for law and legal studies, noting that he helped students connect classroom lessons to real-world issues while building practical skills they could carry beyond high school.

Robin Cleypool

Robin Cleypool made her mark at Otsego High School through her work in personal finance education and her leadership of the school store.

In addition to helping students develop workplace and financial skills, she played an important role in fostering a positive culture among staff members and creating meaningful opportunities for student involvement.

Matt Grile

A longtime visual arts teacher, Matt Grile helped students develop both artistic skills and confidence while encouraging self-expression through their work.

Beyond the classroom, he coached multiple sports and contributed to student life through his involvement with O-Town News and other school activities.

Diane Hitchcock

As Otsego Middle School’s Student Success Coordinator, Diane Hitchcock became known for her dedication to helping students navigate both academic and personal challenges.

District officials noted that her positivity, encouragement and willingness to invest extra time in students helped create a supportive environment throughout the building.

Lori Laughlin

Lori Laughlin concludes a 36-year career that included teaching, curriculum work, mentoring new teachers and advising student organizations.

During her time in Otsego, she served in numerous leadership roles while building relationships with thousands of students. District leaders noted that more than 5,000 students passed through her classroom during her career.

Christy McEvoy

A math teacher, department leader and mentor, Christy McEvoy spent years helping students strengthen both their mathematical skills and confidence.

Beyond the classroom, she coordinated spelling bees, organized student activities and supported a variety of district initiatives aimed at helping students succeed.

Catherine Moore

Catherine Moore served Otsego Public Schools for 26 years, first in the elementary classroom and later in a technology-focused role.

She helped introduce young learners to digital tools while teaching responsible technology use. Moore also served in union leadership, where she provided support and guidance to fellow educators throughout the district.

Tera Secord

Throughout her career as Otsego Middle School’s Health and Life Fitness Coordinator, Tera Secord worked to help students develop healthy habits and lifelong wellness skills.

She also served on the district’s School and Community Relations Committee, helping strengthen connections between the schools and the broader community.

Jackie Trometter

Jackie Trometter spent more than two decades teaching English while expanding opportunities for students beyond the traditional classroom setting.

In addition to leading yearbook for 21 editions, Trometter helped establish journalism opportunities, a student newspaper and a book club that continues to serve students today.

Beth Zartman

A longtime middle school English language arts teacher, Beth Zartman was known for creating a welcoming classroom environment and building strong relationships with students.

District officials said she consistently found ways to make learning engaging while helping students feel supported, valued and encouraged.

While their roles varied, each retiree shared a commitment to helping students learn, grow and succeed.

The district recognized the group during a recent Board of Education meeting and thanked them for their contributions to Otsego Public Schools and the community. Together, they leave behind a legacy of service that has touched nearly every corner of the district.