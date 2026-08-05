Otsego Public Schools prepares for Aug. 18 start

The 2025-26 school year starts on Tuesday, Aug. 18, for students who attend Otsego Public Schools. (File photo)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Summer vacation isn’t over quite yet, but the start of another school year is quickly approaching for Otsego Public Schools students.

And for Bulldog families, that start comes a little earlier than it does in many surrounding districts.

The first day of the 2026-27 school year for most OPS students is Tuesday, Aug. 18, with a variety of orientations, open houses and meet-and-greet events scheduled in the days leading up to the return to the classroom.

Otsego superintendent Christie Robinson said district staff members are looking forward to welcoming students back.

“There is an exciting energy that comes with preparing for a new school year, and I am thrilled to be back alongside our staff as we prepare to welcome students on August 18,” Robinson said in a letter to Bulldog families.

The new school year will bring several changes to the district, including some new faces in leadership positions.

Jennifer Courtney is taking over as principal at Otsego High School, while Beth Ayotte is the new principal at Dix Street Elementary. Emma Gannon is the district’s new director of communications, while Dan Crouch is the new director of finance.

OPS will also continue several initiatives from the 2025-26 school year while introducing some new ones.

Breakfast and lunch will once again be available at no cost to students, although families are still asked to complete the Educational Benefits form available through the district’s food service page.

The district will continue its work with Capturing Kids’ Hearts and other relationship-building initiatives, while also implementing its new Portrait of an OPS Graduate.

At the elementary level, a committee led by Director of Elementary Curriculum Julie Farmer has continued refining a new Standards Based Grading system for grades 2-5.

The district is also introducing Baby Bulldogs, a playgroup designed to give young children and their caregivers an opportunity to connect and begin building relationships within the school community.

Meanwhile, facilities work has taken place this summer at Dix Street Elementary and Otsego Middle School.

“At Otsego Public Schools, our commitment to Expect Excellence continues to guide every decision we make,” Robinson said. “Throughout the 2025-26 school year, we made meaningful progress on our Strategic Plan by strengthening our district vision, supporting student success, and investing in our schools.”

Early days off, delayed starts

Although classes begin Aug. 18, families should be aware of several days off during the opening weeks of the school year.

There will be no school Friday, Aug. 21; Friday, Aug. 28; or Friday, Sept. 4. Students will also have Monday, Sept. 7, off in observance of Labor Day.

OPS will also continue its delayed-start schedule during the 2026-27 school year.

On most Wednesdays, school begins 90 minutes later than the normal starting time. The delayed starts provide teachers with time to work in their Professional Learning Communities and support student success.

Before the school year gets underway, OPS has several events planned to help students and families prepare. Here is a closer look at those events, separated into the various school buildings:

Otsego High School

Freshmen orientation will take place Wednesday, Aug. 12, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

An open house for students in grades 9-12 is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 17, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Otsego Middle School

Incoming sixth-graders will get an opportunity to become more familiar with their new school during Sixth Grade Camp on Tuesday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The event is for students only.

The middle school will hold its open house Monday, Aug. 17, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Alamo Elementary

Alamo will hold several back-to-school activities Monday, Aug. 17.

Students in grades 1-5 can take part in a meet-and-greet from 4:45 to 5:30 p.m. in the Media Center, followed by a new-family information session for students and parents from 5:30 to 6 p.m.

Kindergarten parent packet pickup will take place from 6 to 6:45 p.m.

The first day for students in grades 1-5 will be Tuesday, Aug. 18, with classes running from 8:30 a.m. to 3:53 p.m.

Kindergarten open houses will also take place Aug. 18, with families able to drop in from either 9 to 11 a.m. or 1 to 3 p.m.

Young 5s and kindergarten students will have their first day Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:53 p.m.

Dix Street Elementary

Dix Street will hold its new-family orientation Monday, Aug. 17, from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Young 5s and kindergarten parent packet pickup will take place at the same time.

Students in grades 1-5 can attend a meet-and-greet from 5:15 to 6 p.m.

The first day for students in grades 1-5 will be Aug. 18, with classes from 8:20 a.m. to 3:43 p.m.

Young 5s and kindergarten families can attend an open house that day from either 9 to 11 a.m. or 1 to 3 p.m.

The first day for Young 5s and kindergarten students will be Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 8:20 a.m. to 3:43 p.m.

Washington Street Elementary

Washington Street’s back-to-school schedule closely mirrors that of Dix Street.

A new-family orientation and Young 5s and kindergarten parent packet pickup will both take place Monday, Aug. 17, from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. A meet-and-greet for students in grades 1-5 will follow from 5:15 to 6 p.m.

Students in grades 1-5 begin classes Tuesday, Aug. 18, with the school day running from 8:30 a.m. to 3:53 p.m.

Young 5s and kindergarten open houses will be held that day from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m., with families able to choose either session.

Young 5s and kindergarten students begin school Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:53 p.m.

Learn ‘n Grow Early Childhood Education Center

Learn ‘n Grow will hold several open houses Thursday, Aug. 13.

The Norris and Wishart 3-year-old classes will meet from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by the Norris and Wishart 4-year-old classes from 2 to 3 p.m.

The Pfefferman and Vist 3-year-old classes will meet from 5 to 6 p.m., with the Pfefferman and Vist 4-year-old classes following from 6 to 7 p.m.

The Long and Sincler GSRP open house will take place Thursday, Aug. 27, from 10 to 11 a.m.

Details regarding Otsego Virtual Academy’s back-to-school activities will be announced at a later date.

As families prepare for Aug. 18, the district is also asking them to make sure their contact information in Infinite Campus is current to ensure they receive timely information regarding cancellations, emergencies and other district communications.

Information regarding transportation, meals, enrollment, school handbooks and other back-to-school topics is available through the district’s back-to-school page.

For Robinson, all of that preparation ultimately comes back to welcoming students for another year.

“Together, we will continue building a district where every student is known, challenged, and inspired to succeed,” she said.Top of FormBottom of Form