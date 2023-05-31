Otsego softball drops two to Three Rivers

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

THREE RIVERS—The first game of the softball doubleheader between Otsego and Three Rivers on Tuesday, May 23, ended in heartbreaking fashion for the Bulldogs.

After plated a run in the top of the seventh inning to take a 10-9 lead, Otsego surrendered a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame to suffer the 11-10 loss in walk-off fashion.

The Bulldogs also dropped the nightcap, falling 12-2.

In the opener, Otsego snapped the 9-9 tie with an RBI single by Maddie Elkins in the top of the seventh. But with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom half of the inning, an Otsego error allowed the tying and winning runs to score.

The loss overshadowed a two-homer game from Otsego’s Hailey Pueblo, who finished 3-for-4 with five RBI.

Elkins and Grace Blanchard added two singles each and three combined RBI for the Bulldogs.

The second game started well enough for Otsego, as the Bulldogs plated a pair of runs in the top of the first inning for a quick lead.

That lead didn’t last long, though, as Three Rivers answered with five runs in the top of the frame and didn’t slow down, going up 11-2 through three innings. The Wildcats added a 12th run in the fifth to end the game via the mercy rule.

Elkins, Blanchard and Audrey Lingbeek each collected one hit in the losing cause.