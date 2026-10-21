Otsego students, community rally for Purple Week

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

OTSEGO—For Otsego students, Purple Week is an opportunity to be part of something that reaches beyond their classrooms and athletic fields.

And this year, 68 high school students helped lead the way.

A committee of sophomores, juniors and seniors worked with staff and community members to organize the district’s latest Purple Week, raising money and awareness for research at Van Andel Institute.

The tradition began at Otsego High School in 2010 and takes place every other year, supporting the institute’s work against cancer and neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s.

While the fundraising total is still being calculated, the personal meaning behind the effort was visible at Bulldog Stadium Friday, Sept. 25.

Before kickoff, community members held purple signs bearing the names of loved ones affected by those diseases.

For Purple Week organizer Savannah Devine, the moment captured both the difficulty of those experiences and the support surrounding the people who face them.

“It’s heartbreaking because every single person in those stands has been touched by this,” Devine said. “But it’s also overwhelming in the best way. You look around and realize that nobody is carrying that weight by themselves.”

Devine, an administrative assistant at Otsego Middle School, led this year’s effort with help from students throughout the high school.

Sara McCaw and Lauryn Reitz took key leadership roles in planning, while Ali Holmes and Malania Miller spearheaded the carnival. Owen Santman, Sophia Staeven, Jordan McKague, Alexander Babin and Emma Devine also helped with planning and carrying out the activities.

The football game provided a gathering point for the community, but the effort extended across the high school’s athletic programs.

Each team hosts a purple event, with fundraising opportunities that include sponsoring a jersey or banner bearing the name of a loved one. Donations are also collected at the events.

Those tributes have become a familiar part of Purple Week, connecting the fundraising to people in the community who have faced cancer or Parkinson’s.

For Devine, that connection included two people remembered on banners downtown: her Papaw, who died in 2020 following a long battle with Parkinson’s, and a close friend who died of breast cancer in 2023.

Students also had a network of adults helping bring their plans together.

That group included high school teacher and National Honor Society leader Katie Wideen, Community Education Director Marcia Hukill, Athletic Director John Kubiak and banner organizer Kim Jacobs.

Purple Week founder Holly McCaw provided guidance as well, helping with questions about jersey deliveries and event logistics.

The event has grown since its beginnings at the high school. Past Purple Weeks have included fundraising activities at the middle school and elementary schools, giving younger students opportunities to contribute alongside high school students, families and local supporters.

The common purpose has remained the same: supporting research while recognizing the people behind the names on the jerseys, banners and signs.

Final donations and pledges are still being collected for this year’s effort. The fundraising total is expected to be presented during a December visit to Van Andel Institute.