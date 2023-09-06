Otsego Township cancels bulk pickup

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Residents in Otsego Township recently received some unwelcome news regarding bulk trash pickup.

The second and final pickup of the year—scheduled to take place throughout the month of October in the township’s three zones—has been canceled.

Township officials made the announcement on the township’s website and via postcards that were mailed to residents.

Higher-than-expected costs associated with the first bulk trash pickup that occurred in April were cited as the reason for the cancellation.

“The cost of the first pick up was twice the amount that is collected for all of the bulk track pickups for the year,” said the message for the township. “We all appreciate having this service as an option, but at these rates it is not affordable.

“The Township is looking at other options and trying to find something that will be the right fit. We understand that this is disappointing and share the disappointment with you.”

Officials also announced the decision to put a proposal on the ballot for the Tuesday, Nov. 7, election to address the bulk trash pickup issue.

No other details regarding that proposal were given at this time.