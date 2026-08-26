Otsego VFW members take part in The Wall That Heals visit

Members of Otsego VFW Post 3030 and its Auxiliary were among those who attended events in Battle Creek from Thursday, Aug. 20, through Sunday, Aug. 23, in conjunction with The Wall That Heals exhibit. A traveling exhibit, The Wall That Heals honors those who served during the Vietnam War. (Photos provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

BATTLE CREEK— For members of Otsego VFW Post 3030 and its Auxiliary, the recent visit of The Wall That Heals to Battle Creek provided several opportunities to honor those who served during the Vietnam War.

And to remember those who never made it home.

Members of the local VFW and Auxiliary participated in several activities surrounding the traveling memorial’s Aug. 20-23 stay at the Harper Creek High School Soccer Field Complex, located at 7290 B Drive North in Battle Creek. The Wall was open around the clock during its stay.

The involvement of Post 3030 members actually began before the exhibit officially opened.

Several members took the day off to participate in the escort that accompanied The Wall That Heals into Battle Creek on Tuesday, Aug. 18. The following day was devoted to setting up the Wall and its accompanying education exhibit.

“A few of our members took the day off and had the special opportunity to participate in the escort that accompanied The Wall That Heals into Battle Creek,” Post 3030 Auxiliary member Julie Eckwielen said.

Throughout the ensuing days, other members of Post 3030 and its Auxiliary made the trip to Battle Creek to visit the Wall, reflect on the sacrifices it represents and pay their respects to the men and women whose names are engraved on it.

Among the Post 3030 contingent taking part in activities were Auxiliary president Vince Pagano and Auxiliary members Cheryl Buchino, Chris Nevins, Eckwielen and Shawn Eckwielen.

The Wall That Heals is a three-quarter-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial located in Washington, D.C.

Operated by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, the traveling exhibit is 375 feet long and reaches 7.5 feet at its highest point. Its 140 panels bear the names of the 58,281 men and women who died or remain missing as a result of their service in Vietnam.

The replica is designed to give veterans, families and others who might not be able to visit the memorial in Washington an opportunity to experience it closer to home.

It is accompanied by a mobile Education Center that provides additional information about the Vietnam War and the individuals honored by the memorial.

Since being unveiled on Veterans Day in 1996, The Wall That Heals has visited communities throughout the country, bringing the memorial’s message of remembrance, healing and education closer to home. Battle Creek was one of the stops on the exhibit’s 2026 national tour.

For members of Post 3030, however, the experience went beyond simply visiting the Wall.

Members also attended an Agent Orange Recognition Ceremony honoring Vietnam veterans and remembering those whose lives—and whose families’ lives—have been affected by exposure to Agent Orange and other toxic chemicals during their military service.

“Another memorable moment came as we watched three Vietnam-era Huey helicopters fly in,” Julie Eckwielen said.

Few images are as closely associated with the Vietnam War as the Huey, making the sight and sound of the helicopters another connection to the experiences of those who served.

For Post 3030 and Auxiliary members, taking part in the escort, attending the Agent Orange ceremony and spending time at The Wall That Heals offered different ways of carrying out one of the VFW’s most important missions: ensuring the sacrifices of veterans are remembered.

The Battle Creek stop concluded Sunday, Aug. 23, with The Wall That Heals continuing its journey across the country. Its next scheduled stop is Wadsworth, Ohio, from Aug. 27-30.

For Julie Eckwielen and the other members of the Otsego contingent, however, the experience was about much more than the Wall’s visit to Southwest Michigan.

“Having the opportunity to participate in the escort, attend the Agent Orange Ceremony and visit the Wall was a meaningful way to honor Vietnam veterans and remember those who never made it home,” Julie Eckwielen said. “Their names, their service and their sacrifices must never be forgotten.”