Otsego VFW to host dinner honoring POWs, MIAs

Otsego VFW Post 3030 will host a special dinner in honor of the country’s POWs and MIAs. (Photos provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, more than 81,500 American service members are considered missing in action, dating back to World War II.

Members of Otsego VFW Post 3030 want to do their part to ensure those individuals are never forgotten.

On Saturday, May 20, Post 3030 will host a special night to honor those who served their country and are now MIA.

The evening will begin at 4 p.m. with a time of socializing before dinner is served at 5:30 p.m. A program that includes various speakers is slated to start at 6 p.m.

Richard Lubic is one of the event’s organizers.

“We look at it from a simple standpoint,” Lubic said. “If I’m in somebody’s heart, then I’m not forgotten. We want to make sure these individuals who are missing in action remain in people’s hearts.”

Lubic’s military service began when he joined the Marines at age 17. He also served in the Army and the West Virginia National Guard.

“I served until the West Virginia National Guard kicked me out at age 60,” Lubic said with a laugh. “I served in every decade from the 1950s to the 1990s. It was an honor.”

As part of the dinner, Post 3030 hopes to share stories of those who have a loved one who is MIA. Those who are in that category are asked to contact Lubic (269-330-2757) or Ken Wood (502-827-2762) to share their information and receive a complimentary ticket to the dinner.

Tickets for the dinner—which is scheduled to feature Swiss steak—will be available for $20 each from April 1 through May 1. Although everyone is welcome, seating is limited.

For ticket information, contact Wood at the previously listed phone number.

Post 3030 is located at 124 N. Farmer St. in downtown Otsego.