Otsego’s Mother-Son Game Night features lots of fun

Members of the Otsego boys varsity basketball team play Hungry, Hungry Hippos with attendees at Mother-Son Game Night. (Photo provided)

Mother-Son Game Night saw one lucky participant get to be the “hype man” for the Otsego boys basketball team.

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

A life-size version of the classic game Hungry, Hungry Hippos was among the big hits at this year’s Mother/Son Game Night at Otsego High School.

“Hungry, Hungry Hippos is always one of the most popular activities,” said Savannah Devine, one of the event organizers. “The boys would lay on their belly on a scooter and a friend or varsity (basketball) player would push them around.

“They would use laundry baskets to try and gather as many balls as possible in one minute. It didn’t matter if they were 7 or 17, they were having a blast with this game.”

Hungry, Hungry Hippos was one of nine Minute to Win It games set up throughout the school’s cafeteria as part of Mother/Son Game Night, which took place in conjunction with Otsego boys and girls varsity basketball games on Friday, Jan. 20.

Other activities included a photo area, raffles and snacks. The night ended by watching the basketball games.

Approximately 150 boys participated along with their moms/grandmas.

“I feel that the event was a great success,” Devine said. “Everyone seemed to be smiling, laughing and having a great time.

“All three levels of the boys high school basketball teams were also able to participate. Freshman and JV boys helped run games and the varsity players got to join in and play games with the boys.”

Participants also received a signed team photo of the varsity boys basketball team.

“When the Varsity players made it out to the cafeteria, the little boys were ecstatic,” Devine said. “You can tell how much these little guys look up to them and admire the big boys, especially when they were able to compete against them in games. They also really enjoyed the group huddle and being able to high five the players before they went into the game.”

For the raffles, each boy was given five tickets, with the ability to earn more tickets available for purchase or for winning games.

Prizes included a shirt signed by the varsity boys basketball team, two basketball signed by the team and the opportunity to be the team’s “hype man” for the game. The hype man was able to do all the pregame rituals with the starting players, including different handshakes or flexing.

“The winner of the hypeman prize had a blast,” Devine said.

Mother/Son Game Night is a fundraiser for the senior class’s annual Grad Bash. Proceeds from next month’s Father/Daughter Dance will also go to Grad Bash.

Anyone interested in volunteering to help at the Father/Daughter Dance or with other Grad Bash activities can contact Devine at sdevine@otsegops.org.

“We can always use more volunteers and can find a spot to utilize everyone’s help,” Devine said.