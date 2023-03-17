“Out and About” A new county park, bridge rehab, and tree sales

If you are experiencing “Spring Fever”, there’s a place to go and get some relief. Kettles County Park, located just south of Gleason Road on South U.S. 131, has 3500 square feet of frontage on the St. Joe River for you and the family to explore. The park has two ground water streams flowing through it, three miles of hiking trails, and two pedestrian bridges. The park also has an inner loop, which is mowed. Those desiring more adventure, there’s an outer loop that is marked with blue diamonds that follow several streams and rivers. The northern most section of the outer loop has approximately 200 feet of mushy soil that will be worked on sometime this summer. If you’d rather bypass this section, you can do so by using a trail that cuts through the center of the property. This is just another family-place to visit and get back to nature. I want to thank Lynette Crose for sharing this.

Because of the Rocky, Portage and St. Joe Rivers meeting here in Three Rivers, we have many bridges here that need some serious attention. Fear not, for we have several projects in the works for bridge rehabilitation. Here’s a tentative schedule for these needed projects:

• Fifth Avenue bridge located just west of Garden Street. March 13 – May 13.

• West Hoffman bridge. April 8 – May 13.

• Broadway bridge. May 14 – June 16. In addition to the bridge repair, Broadway will receive some repaving on the portion between South Main Street and South Constantine Street.

This bridge work schedule may vary depending on the weather. In any case, we should all be patient and prepared for construction traffic.

If you are in need of trees for your property, you’ll want to check out the St. Joe County Conservation District Annual Tree Sale. Please visit the district’s website at stjoecountycd.com. At the site, you can view a wide variety of bare root deciduous/coniferous trees for sale. You’ll need to place your order online. Your order can be picked up on Friday, May 5, from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., or on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The pickup point is Barn #28 at the St. Joe County Fairgrounds in Centreville. For more information, call (269) 467-6336. You mail also e-mail Carolyn Grace at Carolyn.Grace@macd.org.

For those celebrating your “Golden Years” and are having trouble remembering what you were going to say, here’s something to write down and keep handy:

“Well, in my humble opinion, of course without offending anyone who thinks differently from my point of view, but also by looking at this matter in a different way, and without fighting and by trying to make it clear, and by considering each and everyone’s opinion, I honestly believe that I have completely forgotten what I wanted to say…..”

For several years now, the price of gasoline has risen and declined. At this time, the price of gasoline is right around $3.59 per gallon. The chances are prices will go higher before lowering again.

Oil is a resource….it will run out. For decades, the topic of when our oil will run out has been the focus of analysts and industry experts. The concern is real. It is a resource and will eventually be depleted. Once we discover and process all sources, there’s nothing else. It’s only a question of time.

Always remember on any trip, keep two things within your grip, your steering wheel and BURMA SHAVE

See you Out and About!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.