Out and About: Advice, things to remember, and tipping

In the past, Monks have had the reputation of being quite knowledgeable when it comes to giving advice. Here are some helpful hints on what we can all do to protect our valuable energy:

It’s okay to cancel a commitment.

It’s okay to not answer that call.

It’s okay to change your mind.

It’s okay to want to be alone.

It’s okay to take a day off.

It’s okay to do nothing.

It’s okay to speak up.

It’s okay to let go.

Music has been known as the universal language. Everyone loves some form of music, and art is something we should all try to appreciate at least a little. “Art on Main” covers both music and art, and will be available Saturday, July 15, from noon til 7 p.m. The venue for this experience is downtown Three Rivers. You might consider it a preview of HarmonyFest, which is coming up Labor Day weekend. Everyone is invited to come downtown and soak in some culture.

If you are interested in doing a little research, check-out and find who was the first person to look inside an oyster and think, “Hmmm….that big piece of snot looks delicious”.

Here are seven more things to remember everyday:

Don’t beg anyone to stay.

Know your worth.

Save space for people who really matter.

Accept what cannot be changed.

•Leave what isn’t for you.

And most important: Love yourself.

Tipping has been part of American culture for a long time. Tipping is expected in restaurants, hair salons and when traveling on business or pleasure. If you want to experience the thrill of traveling without leaving home, all you need to do is give everyone you meet a dollar bill. The results of a Bankrate survey concluded that nearly 66 percent of U.S. Adults have a negative view about tipping. Here are a few of the results:

41 percent said that businesses should pay employees better.

30 percent feel the tipping culture is out of control.

15 percent are confused about whom and how much to tip.

If you raise your children, you can spoil your grandchildren, but if you spoil your children, the chances are you will raise your grandchildren.

“At intersections look each way. A harp sounds nice, but it’s hard to play.” – BURMA SHAVE

See you Out and About!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.