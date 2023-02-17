“Out and About” Batteries, St. Patrick’s Day and dust

I would like to publicly thank everyone who voted me “Favorite Columnist” in this year’s Readers’ Choice awards. Putting together my weekly Out and About column is a labor of love. I’ve always believed that if you love your work, you’ll never work a day of your life. I feel honored to be associated with the Commercial News. I thank Mike Wilcox and Robert Tomlinson for giving me my weekly space in the Commercial News and Dennis Rumsey for allowing me to be a part of the WLKM Radio website. Most of all, I thank the readers of the column for their attention and feedback.

If something were to happen in the world of batteries and they were to disappear, we’d all be in a world of hurt. Most of us rely on batteries to get by in this hectic world. Our cell phones need to be recharged on a daily basis. Those who wear hearing aids depend on batteries so that we will be able to hear everything more clearly. Here are three things to know that might help extend your rechargeable battery life:

•Overnight charging can add stress to some batteries. By charging your battery up to 100% or allowing it to drain all the way down to 0%, and shutting down, puts extra stress on the battery, and as a result, shorten the battery’s life. It’s suggested to charge your battery occasionally during the day, rather than keeping it on a charger while you sleep.

•Keep your batteries cool, but not cold. A very important thing to remember is don’t let your device get warmer than 95 degrees. Keep it out of the sun, and never leave it in a hot vehicle. If it does get hot, just put it in the shade, or take the cover off and let it cool down.

•Use less power. Close energy-draining apps and other functions when not in use. Put your cell phone in “airplane mode” every once in a while.

Next month we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. On this day, everyone is Irish. Saint Patrick’s Day wasn’t always about drinking. It’s almost impossible to imagine St. Patrick’s Day celebrations without alcohol, but since the holiday happened during the Catholic period of fasting, known as Lent, all bars in Ireland were once forbidden from opening during this holiday. In 1961, this rule was changed.

Thank God we have dentists around. Ancient Egyptians used to crush up dead mice to heal a toothache. They would mix it with other ingredients and then apply the created paste to the wounded teeth. In case of a sever toothache, a whole dead mouse was used.

If you consider yourself to be a good housekeeper, you probably never forget to do some serious dusting, because you are aware of the fact that dust does contain a lot of dead skin. The average person loses about 200 million skin cells per hour and these usually end up in your house’s corners or under the bed. Left unattended, they turn into dust bunnies.

He married Grace with scratchy face. He only got one day of Grace. – BURMA SHAVE

See you Out and About!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.