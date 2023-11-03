“Out and About” Benefit Concert, an extravaganza, and store facts

The Riviera Theatre and Bar would like to invite everyone to a special benefit concert for the Three Rivers Promise. This Saturday, November 4, Mick Kolassa and the Endless Blues Band will take the stage at the historic Riviera Theatre, 48 North Main Street in downtown Three Rivers. The lights go up at 7:30 p.m.

Three Rivers Area Mentoring (TRAM) is looking for partner businesses for their Job Preparedness Program. This is a pilot program funded with a grant from the Three Rivers Community Foundation. The program will be training Three Rivers High School students in resume-building, interviewing, and basic job skills. They will then connect students with partnered businesses. If interested in hiring motivated students who want to learn your business, please contact Todd Bannon at (269) 278-8726.

Next Sunday morning at 2 a.m. we celebrate the end of Daylight Savings Time. This means we get an extra hour of sleep Saturday night, because we turn our clocks back one hour. Remember, “Fall Back – Spring Ahead.” You might want to reset your clocks before going to bed Saturday night.

Immaculate Conception Church, 601 South Douglas in Three Rivers would like to invite men, women, boys and girls to their Annual Holiday Extravaganza. The day’s activities begin with a Santa Breakfast from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, the breakfast will be held in the church basement. The cost is $5/person with a $15 Family Cap, and children under five eat for FREE.

Sponsored by the Daughters of Mary, the popular Craft Bazaar will open at 9 a.m. and run until 6 p.m. The Bazaar will be held in the Multi-Purpose Building/Gym, and will include plenty of food, raffles, gift baskets, a white elephant and a cake walk. There will also be a toy land, country store and an assortment of crafts and baked goods. If you are familiar with the Daughters of Mary, you know this is an event that requires your attention. Take the family and have a great time for a great cause.

It’s everybody’s guess about what is going to happen to the recently-closed KFC in Three Rivers. We don’t need another “Pot Shop” or “Tattoo Parlor”. I guess we’ll just have to wait and see. Here are some interesting facts about existing stores in Three Rivers and throughout the United States.

Aldis opened 120 new stores in 2022 and are planning to open 56 more this year. There are currently 2,305 Aldi stores in existence.

Tractor Supply opened 63 new stores in 2022 and are planning 70 more before year’s end. It’s funny that you can buy pet supplies, power tools and riding mowers at TSC, but you can’t buy an actual tractor.

Seventy-five percent of Americans live within five miles of a Dollar General store. They opened 1,021 new stores in 2022, which brings their total number of stores to 19,147.

I haven’t seen a Wawa store in the area, but there are 1,000 stores somewhere. This convenience store chain, which is headquartered near Philadelphia, paid $5.4 million last year to have a regional rail stop named Wawa Station. I’m thinking Three Rivers could use such a store.

“At ease,” she said, “Maneuvers begin when you get those whiskers off your chin.” -BURMA SHAVE

See you Out and About!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.