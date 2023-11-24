“Out and About” Black Friday, Polar Express and water

The Holiday Season will soon be upon us. It seems that every year merchants are getting ready for the holiday shopping season earlier and earlier. Thanksgiving is this week, and Black Friday begins the day after Thanksgiving, however I’ve seen ads on television for Black Friday sales for at least the last several weeks. It seems that Black Friday is every Friday now. This leaves me a bit confused. Christmas decorations are up already and the sales are already in full-forward motion.

If you happen to be a Black Friday shopper, I wish you the best of luck. You’ve had all summer to get in shape, so you’ll be ready to defend yourself in the shopping aisles. All the more reason to shop the Internet.

“The Polar Express” is coming to Three Rivers. The Immaculate Conception Church of Three Rivers and the Riviera Theatre will present a Family Movie Night Sunday, December 3 at the Riviera Theatre in historic downtown Three Rivers. The purpose is to fight hunger in Three Rivers.

There will be two showings of this popular Christmas movie. The first showing is at 2 PM and the second at 5 PM. The Immaculate Conception Church Choir will perform prior to each showing.

Admission is canned goods or other non-perishable food item. All items collected will be distributed by the church to help those in need this holiday season.

To add to the festive spirit, all attendees are encouraged to wear pajamas and bring a blanket. Hot cocoa and sleigh bells will be provided. For more information, phone (269)273-2085.

On Thursday, December 7, the American Legion Honor Guard will provide a brief ceremony in Riverside Cemetery, at the grave marker of Ben Shively. The ceremony will take place at 1 PM. Ben Shively, a Three Rivers resident, is one of many sailors still entombed on the USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The public is invited to attend this memorable ceremony.

Are you drinking enough water? Water is essential for human life. You can live longer without food than you can without water. Water helps us stay hydrated, flush out toxins and keeps our skin looking healthy.

Water makes up more than 60% of our body weight. That’s a lot of water. Water is vital to our bodies. Every cell, tissue, and organ needs water to function correctly. This is why it’s important to drink enough water every day. When you don’t get enough fluids, your body can’t perform at its best. As a result, you may feel tired, have trouble concentrating, and even get headaches. Sometimes, dehydration can lead to hospitalization.

How much water should we drink? It has been said that we should drink eight 8-ounce glasses of water per day. This may vary depending on your activity level, the climate you live in, and other factors. The best way to know if you’re drinking enough water is to simply pay attention to your body.

If you are thirsty, the true cure is to drink some water. In most cases, it’s cheaper than other beverages and it’s better for you. More on the importance of H2O later.

