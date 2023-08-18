“Out and About” Celebrity quotes, inflation, and fundraisers.

Now that we are in the Dog-days of August, here are a few celebrity quotes that might cheer you up:

•“Like almost all entertainers, I was out of work for most of 2020-2022. That was tough. At the same time, we had a great garden.” – Singer Arlo Guthrie

•“Are we going to be mean or nice? Unfortunately, people don’t use the brain enough in that respect.” – Primatologist Jane Goodall

•“Your life improves so much if you’re lucky enough to work with people who make you feel good to be around them.” – Actor/Director Ben Affleck

•“It’s a lot harder effectively negotiating with my kids than it is with our Chinese or Russian counterparts.” – Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Monday, Aug. 14 is not just another day. It was on this day in 1945 the Japanese surrendered, which brought an end to World War II. Too bad the Korean Conflict was only a few years away. We are still having words with North Korea. Where have all the flowers gone?

The inflation surge of the past two years appears to be receding a bit, but there are still some high-price hot spots. Prices at the grocery stores are still a challenge, and it’s getting harder to dine out as a family without taking the plastic. For those who still enjoy eating at home, here are some grocery shopping ideas that might save you a few bucks:

•A large grocery store might have three or more places it sells the same item. An example would be cheese. Cheese can be found at the deli-counter, gourmet cheese section, or the dairy case. Try checking prices in different sections to get the best value.

This is the season for all types of berries. To find the freshest ones, flip over the container at the store. Moisture is the main reason berries go bad, so if they aren’t sticking to the bottom of the container, they’ll last longer. Better yet, get your produce at a local farm stand. Keep your money local and eliminate the cost of having a middle-man.

Have two grocery lists. Use one for the items you need right away and use the second one for your pantry items and household supplies that could run out in the next month or two. Buy these items when they are on sale, then buy enough to last several months.

Buy store-brands rather than name-brands.

I am not a current pet owner, but I strongly support the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) of St. Joe County. They do more than you might know for the unwanted dogs and cats that populate our community. ARF is a voluntary group and survive on just donations. Periodically they have fundraisers that have been a huge help to their cause. They have two fundraisers planned for the very near future:

I am not a current pet owner, but I strongly support the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) of St. Joe County. They do more than you might know for the unwanted dogs and cats that populate our community. ARF is a voluntary group and survive on just donations. Periodically they have fundraisers that have been a huge help to their cause. They have two fundraisers planned for the very near future: Cutest Pet Picture Contest – This event is held annually at the St. Joe County Fair in September.

The rules for entry are simple. They are accepting a 4×6 photo of your pet and they don’t want any humans in the picture and only one pet in the picture and one picture per family. Send your photo to:

ARF Pet Picture Contest

P.O. Box 593

Centreville, MI 49032

The rules for entry are simple. They are accepting a 4×6 photo of your pet and they don’t want any humans in the picture and only one pet in the picture and one picture per family. Send your photo to: ARF Pet Picture Contest P.O. Box 593 Centreville, MI 49032 ARF Sloppy Joe Fundraiser – Mr. B’s Dairy Bar is hosting this on Saturday, August 19, from 4-7 PM. The cost is $10/person at the door and includes an All-You-Can-Eat meal, including chips and a pickle. Mr. B’s is located at 403 6th Street in Three Rivers.

“Broken romance stated fully, she went wild when he went wooly.” -BURMA SHAVE

See you Out and About!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.