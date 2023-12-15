Out and About: Christmas gifts, shopping, and foods to avoid

One hundred years ago, everyone owned a horse and only the rich had cars. Today, everyone has a car and only the rich have horses.

If you are planning on sending Christmas gifts to family and friends via the U.S. Postal Service, now would be a great time to start taking those packages to the post office. The long lines haven’t started yet, so take advantage of the opportunity to beat the rush. A lot of folks who shop the Internet, have the gifts sent directly to the lucky recipient.

If you still have holiday shopping on your “To-Do” list, don’t forget those folks who make your life easier. I’m talking about those guys who pick up your trash every week and that mail person who delivers all those bills. We all have that favorite waitress and hair stylist. They all work hard to serve us in the way in which we’ve all become accustomed.

If holiday travel is in your future, it’s not too early to make those travel reservations. The longer you wait, the chances of getting a good deal price-wise, gets smaller.

We’ve made it through Thanksgiving, now we have the Christmas holidays to deal with stuffing ourselves with those delicious home-cooked meals. If we eat early in the day, we have plenty of time to work off the heavy eating. It’s been said we shouldn’t eat just before going to bed. Here are some foods we should avoid when it comes to having a “bed-lunch”:

Spicy foods are enjoyed by many for their ability to add flavor and interest to any dish, however, some good reasons to avoid eating spicy foods before bed would include they can cause heartburn and indigestion. This could interfere with getting a good night’s sleep. Also, spicy foods can trigger acid reflux, leading to uncomfortable symptoms such as belching and regurgitation, not to mention bad breath, as the spices can linger in the mouth and throat. You can pretty much forget that good night kiss.

Dairy products are a common part of many people’s diets. A bowl of cereal before bed is part of my routine, so shame on me. Cow’s milk contains a high amount of fat and protein. This can be difficult for the stomach to break down. Milk before bed can lead to heartburn, gas, and bloating.

Everyone knows that eating sugary foods can give you a boost of energy. That boost of energy might not be something you need if you want to get some much needed sleep.

When you get hungry in the evening, a big juicy hamburger and some fries might sound pretty tasty and there’s usually a fast-food joint a few minutes away. Not a good idea, because fried foods are notoriously difficult to digest and your body has to work overtime to break down all the fat and calories, which can lead to indigestion and discomfort.

In summary, eating a heavy meal late in the evening can interfere with your sleep cycle, making it harder to get a restful night’s sleep. You’re better off reaching for something lighter. Your body will thank you in the morning.

Does your husband misbehave, grunt and grumble, rant and rave? Shoot the brute some BURMA SHAVE.

See you Out and About!

