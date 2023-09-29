“Out and About” County fair, aerators, and lead poisoning

Rouch Equipment would like to invite everyone to their Annual Fall Openhouse this Saturday, September 30, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Rouch Equipment is located at 56653 Abbey Rd., west of Three Rivers. There will be something for every member of the family including a display of small engine equipment, a Blacksmith demonstration, multiple crafters and vendors. There will also be a drawing for a FREE leaf blower, plus many other giveaways.

We had some very good weather for the St. Joe County Grange Fair last week. Mother Nature blessed us with just a little bit of rain, but overall, the weather was just about perfect. I haven’t heard the totals, but from what I experienced, attendance was very good. I had the privilege to drive a Courtesy Cart for four days, and everyone was very appreciative of the FREE service. Kudos to those sponsors who provided the golf carts. Your sponsorship was greatly appreciated by all. See you next year.

Living at the lake is the dream of a lifetime for many. However, the water we use comes from a well, in most cases. Whether your water comes from a well, or from the city’s water system, you’re going to have things to do to get the most of your system. One thing we can do is clean our faucet aerators. These are those little screens on your faucet. The aerator helps keep pieces of lead and other particles from the water you drink. Your faucet aerator should be cleaned at least every six months. If there is construction or repairs to your public water system or pipes near your home, clean your aerator every month until the work is done.

Cleaning your aerator is a simple task. All you need to do is unscrew the aerator from the bottom of your faucet. You should be able to unscrew it with your fingers, but you might need a pair of pliers, if it’s been on there forever. Let the aerator sit in a glass of vinegar for a couple of hours, then use an old toothbrush to scrub the aerator before reinstalling it back in the faucet. Make sure you don’t use the same toothbrush to brush your teeth next time.

Not all aerators are the same. If you have several washers in your aerator, make sure you replace them the same way as they were removed. You should clean all the parts before reinstalling.

Growing up in the fifties, we didn’t know that much about lead poisoning. Lead was in paint and even in gasoline. It’s a miracle some of us are still alive. Here are three facts about lead poisoning:

Lead can cause learning and behavior problems. Lead poisoning hurts the brain and nervous system. Some of the effects may never go away. Lead in a child’s body can slow down growth and development. It can damage hearing and speech, and make it hard to pay attention and learn.

Most children get lead poisoning from paint in homes built before 1978. When old paint cracks and peels, it makes dangerous dust. The dust is so small you can’t see it. Most children get lead poisoning when they breathe or swallow the dust on their hands and toys.

A lead test is the only way to know if your child has lead poisoning. Most children who have it do not look or act sick. You should ask your doctor to test your child for lead.

Lead poisoning is caused by swallowing or breathing lead. Children under 6 years old are most at risk. If you are pregnant, lead can harm your baby.

If you don’t know whose signs these are, you can’t have driven very far – BURMA SHAVE

See you Out and About!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.