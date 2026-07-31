Out and About: Dog baths, Armistice Day, and a fish fry

The St. Joe County Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) would like to have all the county’s canines show up at the Family Farm & Home store, just off Broadway in Three Rivers, on Saturday, August 1. This fundraiser will make Fido feel fresh and clean from head-to-toe. The bath hours are from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., and the cost will be a donation of your choice to ARF.
A few interesting facts you might be looking for:
- Mosquitoes kill more humans every year than any other animal on Earth. Up to one million deaths annually.
- Sharks only kill about six people a year worldwide – making them far safer than the mosquito buzzing near you right now.
- A golden poison dart frog carries enough venom in its skin to kill 20 people with a single touch.
- Cheetahs can hit 65 miles per hour, but humans top out at just 28 miles per hour at our fastest recorded speed.
This past Monday, July 27, marks the National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day. Our Korean War veterans are passing much too quickly. Remember them.
The TR Promise seems to be working. They recently reached the first “Million Dollar” goal and there is no sign of them slowing down with the fundraisers. The next fundraiser is set for Friday, Aug. 14. The First Presbyterian Church of Three Rivers/Centreville will host a Fish Fry on this date from 4-7 p.m. at the church, 320 N. Main St. in Three Rivers. This will be an “All-You-Can-Eat” event featuring Alaskan pollock and chicken tenders, plus some delicious sides, dessert and beverages.
Prices for adults are $14 or $15 at the door; Kids ages 6-12, $7, or $8 at the door, and kids 5 and under eat for FREE. Take-Out is also available.
Tickets can be purchased at Lowry’s Books and the Riviera Theater.
Should you have questions, please phone 269-816-8710.
See you Out and About!
Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.