Out and About: Doggy Wash, Captain’s Cruise, and a concert

“It is the love of country that has lighted and that keeps glowing the holy fire of Patriotism.” -J. Horace McFarland

The St. Joe County Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) will be conducting a fundraiser Saturday, August 1, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Family Farm and Home, just off Broadway Road, west of US-131, in Three Rivers. The famous Doggy Wash will include a shampoo, ear cleaning, and for the pups that will allow it, a nail trimming. All of this can be yours for just a donation of your choice to ARF.

ARF would also like you to know that they will begin accepting your cutest pet photos for their Annual Cutest Pet Picture contest on August 1. The contest will be held at ARF’s booth at the St. Joe County Fair in September. To enter, send a cute photo to ARF Photo Contest, P.O. Box 593, Centreville, MI 49032. The photo can be no larger than 4×6. A couple more rules: 1) Only one photo per family. 2) Only one pet in the picture. 3) No humans in the picture. 4) Each photo must include your pet’s name, your name and your phone number.

Three Rivers Elk Lodge #1248 would like to invite all motorcycle enthusiasts to attend their 22nd Annual Captains Cruise on Saturday, Aug. 1.

Registration is at 9:30 a.m. and Kick Stands Up at 11 a.m. All 2 and 4-wheelers are welcome. The meeting point is the TR Elks Lodge, 603 West Michigan Avenue, in Three Rivers.

Kick’n Kountry-Wacky Jacks will be performing at the Sturgis American Legion, then dinner will follow at the Elks Lodge in Three Rivers. Cost is $20/Driver and $10/Each passenger. Questions can be answered by calling Jamie at 269-506-1869.

“Your time is limited. Don’t waste it living someone else’s life.” -Steve Jobs

See you Out and About!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.

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