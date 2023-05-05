“Out and About: Eating habits, predictions and volunteering

“People say. ‘What is the sense of our small effort?’ They cannot see that we must lay one brick at a time, take one step at a time.” -Dorothy Day

We should all take a look at our eating habits, and if we want to live healthier, make a few changes. It’s so easy to grab something from a fast-food eatery rather than put together a well-balanced meal at home. Our lives are so fast paced and many of us don’t have the patience to put together a nice home-cooked meal. For those living those “Golden Years,” here are some foods that might make you feel better and live longer:

Fruits, vegetables, oatmeal, nuts and legumes. These foods all help lower cholesterol, maintain stable blood sugar and maintain a healthy weight. I’ve tried oatmeal in the morning, and with a little brown sugar, it’s a pretty tasty breakfast.

Whole wheat bread, quinoa, wheat berries and couscous are all rich in fiber and B vitamins. All of these fight diseases of the brain, heart disease, cancer and diabetes.

Almonds, walnuts, cashews, pecans and pistachios help prevent heart disease, stroke, type II diabetes, nerve disease and some cancers.

By drinking around eight glasses of water every day, it will help cushion joints, regulate body temperature and contribute to better focus.

Here are several items that aren’t all that good for you:

Grapefruit. There are some medications that should not be taken with grapefruit juice and grapefruit can also affect how several medicines work, including meds for high blood pressure.

Raw vegetables are good, but can be a challenge for people with sensitive or missing teeth. All you need to do is cook your vegetables.

Dairy products can contribute to digestive issues.

Caffeine can make some people feel anxious or jittery. It can also increase heart rate and contribute to sleeping problems.

Back in 1923, some newspapers and other publications took surveys to see what people in 1923 predicted what life would be like in 2023. Here are some of the results:

Cancer would be eradicated. (Still working on that). Tuberculosis would be gone. (treatable and curable).

Beauty contests will not be necessary, because there will be so many beautiful people that it will be almost impossible to select any winners.

Average lifespan will be 100 years or more. The current average lifespan for Americans is 77.2.

Total U.S. Population will reach 300 million. We’ve reached that. It’s now 331 million.

This is one of about three times during the year when volunteers are out collecting trash along the main highways. You can tell by the little white bags gathered along the highway. Please give these volunteers some room and a thankful salute as you pass by. Better yet, join one of these volunteer groups and help keep our highways trash-free. Shame on those inconsiderate idiots who use our highways as their personal garbage can.

A scratchy chin like bright pink socks, puts any romance on the rocks. BURMA SHAVE

See you Out and About!

