“Out and About” Flag Day, fundraiser, and advice

Wednesday, June 14, is Flag Day, a day when everyone should fly the American flag. Patriotic Americans fly Old Glory every day, but the fourteenth is extra important.

The current fifty-star American flag started as a school project. Approved by President Eisenhower, the design of the American flag started as the school project of a high school student named Bob Heft. Bob made the design and was given a B-minus for his assignment, but his teacher quickly changed his grade to an “A”, once the President got involved. I had the honor of meeting Bob Heft at a Lions Club conference some years ago.

The Friends of the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) are all invited to ARF’s next fundraiser. It’s going to be a BINGO party on Saturday, June 10, and will be held at the Three Rivers Moose Lodge, 110 Day Dr. in Three Rivers. It will run from noon until 3 p.m. Doors will open at 10 a.m.

Tickets are $20 and will include 22 games. You’ll want to jump on this, because there will only be a limited number of tickets sold. Drinks and lunch will be available to purchase at cost and there will be a 50/50 drawing.

If you need transportation to and from the event, all you need to do is contact the St. Joseph County Transportation Authority at least one week prior. The Authority can be reached by phoning (269)273-7808 for scheduling and fare information.

Without being sexist, here are ten rules for men. Women may also abide by these if you wish:

Never go back to the woman who cheated you.

Never let a woman or a man disrespect you.

Never shake a hand sitting down.

Never go broke to impress others.

Never eat the last piece of something you didn’t buy.

Take a 3-second pause after being asked a question.

Don’t beg for a relationship.

If you are not invited, don’t ask to go.

Always carry some cash.

Keep eye contact when listening to someone talk to you.

If you’re planning to travel the highways this summer with the family, don’t forget to take along plenty of patience and leave road rage at home.

Remember this, if you’d be spared, trains don’t whistle because they’re scared. – BURMA SHAVE

See you Out and About!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.