Out and About: Fourth of July, golf, and live music

“The sun himself is weak when he first rises, and gathers strength and courage as the day gets on.” -Charles Dickens

Thanks to all of you who came out and supported the Hice-Shutes American Legion Post #170 this past Fourth of July holiday. We had our volunteers set up at the Three Rivers Walmart and the local Harding’s store in Three Rivers. Your donations will help the American Legion continue to support our local veterans. Your generous donations are greatly appreciated.

The Wildcat Athletics Annual Golf Classic happens Friday, July 17, at Pine View Golf Club, north of Three Rivers. This classic offers an 18-Hole Shotgun Start at 9 AM. Check-in is at 8 AM. There will be 4-person teams with a fee of $400. Hole sponsors are available for $100.

There will be plenty of giveaways, prizes, hole-games and a 50/50 raffle. All proceeds will go to support all Three Rivers Athletic Teams. Contact 269-506-9365 for more information.

The average four-year-old child asks over four hundred questions a day.

If you are wondering why there is an amphitheater on Joshua Drive in Three Rivers, come out and witness “Live Music Under the Stars”, Friday evening July 17. From 7 to 9:30 PM, you’ll be entertained by the Rebel Eves with The Nathan Moore Affair. This is a FREE concert. All you need to do is bring a blanket or folding chair and the love of music.

Periodically, I offer a variety of trivia information in this column. I invite you to make note of this trivia and take it with you to the Riviera Theater on Thursday evening. Thursday evening is Trivia Night at the Riviera and these little quips might just help you win something. Check out the following:

Babies are born with 300 bones, but by adulthood we have only 206 in our bodies.

Mexico City sinks about 10 inches a year.

The first product to have a bar code was Wrigley’s gum.

Right-handed people live, on average, nine years longer than left-handed people do.

See you Out and About!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.