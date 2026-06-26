Out and About: Gambling, responsibility, and driving

Out and About by Norm Stutesman

“Patriotism consists not in waving the flag, but in striving that our country shall be righteous as well as strong.” -James Bryce

Before returning to Three Rivers in 1996, I lived and worked in Las Vegas. It was a fun place to. I do enjoy gambling, but have always tried to do so sensibly. There are casinos who will gladly cash a paycheck for you. They’ll even give you a FREE roll of quarters when you cash the check. Many folks will put that $10 worth of quarters in a slot machine and then continue playing. I usually used those quarters and put them in a coin-operated washing machine.

You don’t need to go to Las Vegas or Atlantic City to gamble anymore. All you need is your cell-phone. Unfortunately, there are quite a few people who gamble more than they can afford to lose. This can be a real problem. The American Psychiatric Association has provided a list for those wondering if gambling has become a problem or not. Here are a few examples from that list:

A need to gamble with increasing amounts of money to achieve the desired level of excitement.

Restlessness or irritability when trying to cut down or stop gambling.

Lying to hide the extent of your involvement in gambling.

Losing close relationships or important opportunities such as a job or school achievements due to gambling.

Relying on others to help with money problems caused by gambling.

If any of these examples pertain to you, you might consider seeking help. Las Vegas and Atlantic City didn’t become successful by paying out money to winners.

I always think of Mr. Voorhees whenever I am successful at parallel parking. There are other times I think of him as I’m driving. I’ve always tried to keep my hands at the 10 and 2 o’clock positions on the steering wheel. However, research has shown that holding your hands at 9 and 3 o’clock instead gives you better leverage and quicker steering response. These positions also reduce the risk of hand, arm or face injuries if airbags deploy in a collision. They didn’t have airbags when I was taking Drivers Ed.

See you Out and About!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.